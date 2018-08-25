Beauden Barrett scores record four tries as New Zealand thump Australia

Beauden Barrett scored a record four tries as New Zealand routed Australia 40-12 at Eden Park to retain the Bledisloe Cup.

In a breathless first half, it was All Blacks fly-half Barrett who made the biggest impact, carving his way through to open the scoring after 13 minutes before adding the conversion, and then repeating the feat from close range two minutes before the break to round off an 80-metre counter-attack.

In the meantime, Wallabies scrum-half Will Genia had touched down after picking up from the base of the scrum as New Zealand found themselves under sustained pressure, with Bernard Foley's conversion leaving the score at 14-7 as the whistle sounded.

However, the All Blacks returned in determined fashion and extended their lead to 21 points inside the opening 10 minutes of the second half with prop Joe Moody and flanker Liam Squire crossing for converted tries in quick succession.

Reece Hodge's finish from Foley's 55th-minute break gave the visitors hope, but Barrett completed a fine treble courtesy of a blistering run seven minutes later and then became the first man to score four tries for New Zealand in a Test against their neighbours following another brilliant counter-attack to take his individual tally to 30 points.

- PA