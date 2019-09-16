Banker Bundee has rarely let Ireland down

Robbie Henshaw’s dodgy hamstring may be making all the papers but the real story when it comes to Ireland’s midfield options is Bundee Aki.

And has been for some time.Ireland have played 24 games since the Kiwi qualified for his adopted country under the old three-year residency rule and he has featured in all but four of them. He sat out Fiji two years ago, when Joe Schmidt gave Stuart McCloskey and Chris Farrell a rare run-out together, and he missed the USA last November for similar reasons. Most recent was his absence for the first World Cup warm-up, against the Italians.

The only other time that Aki has been missing from the starting side for a game against a tier-one nation was the second test against Australia in the summer of 2018. Even then an injury to Garry Ringrose re-opened the door for the Connacht man to slip straight back in for the final test. He was actually Ireland’s best centre across that series.

Where Schmidt ranks him overall is impossible to know given the injuries to others vying for the 12 and 13 jerseys. Ringrose has played in just 11 of those 24 games since November of 2017. Henshaw has only managed seven, which is the same as Chris Farrell. McCloskey has started twice and Will Addison once, against Argentina.

All told, the Ireland head coach has used seven different midfield combinations in that spell and none of them have managed more than two games in a row. It’s no wonder then that Aki appeared to be unperturbed by the likelihood that any plans there may have been to start him and Henshaw against Scotland on Sunday seem to be scuppered by the latter’s fitness issues.

“It’s been good that I’ve had the chance and had the privilege to build a relationship with all the centres in the camp,” he reasoned at the team’s hotel on Monday morning in Japan. “So whoever gets in or gets picked in the game this week with Scotland, we’re all familiar with each other and sure, look, we’ll find out when we get there. We’ve all played together, so it’s fine.”

Aki has rarely let Ireland down. Those two performances against the Wallabies 15 months ago were delivered on the back of six weeks inactivity due to Connacht’s failure to make the play-offs in the league. He has been classy and consistent and yet he was written off by some in England after being overshadowed by Manu Tuilagi in Twickenham last month.

The hope at the time was that the trouncing that day was an unfortunate consequence of a team that had overtrained and was underprepared for the rigours of a full-blown England side. Aki was not hardly alone in being made look bad. Fast forward mere weeks and he was starring alongside Henshaw for the last of the four warm-ups when Wales came made the trip to Dublin.

The value of those games, regardless of performance and result, remains questionable. If Ireland, by common consent, were not as bad as England made them look then it’s perfectly reasonable to suggest that they weren’t as good as Wales allowed them to be two weekends ago. Aki understands as much.

Yeah, well, still getting there. It’s going in the right direction. We all know that we had a little dark cloud over us from the England game and we knew there was a lot of talk outside the circle. But inside it we knew what needs to be done, how well we can play and how much of a performance that we needed to put in.

He is a certainty to start in Yokohama against the Scots and, while Ringrose seems the obvious candidate to play outside-centre, there is a case to be made for Chris Farrell instead given the belief that Ireland will keep to the basics and utilise power instead of panache against a more loose Scottish side, especially if the forecast of heavy rain materialises.

It’s a big occasion for Aki who will be appearing in his first World Cup and the stakes could hardly be higher between two of the world’s best sides. Win and top spot in Pool A is there for the taking, even if there is a general unease within the Ireland camp at the blithe manner with which Japan and Samoa have been written off.

“I honestly think it will come down to every game,” said Aki. You can’t write-off Japan, it’s their home country and home field soil. They’re playing unbelievably well. You can’t write off Samoa as well, they can upset anybody on their day.

“We just have to make sure we play to the best we can and put in a performance week in, week out that we’re happy with. First game is against Scotland and it doesn’t get any harder than that, so we’ve got to focus on that and make sure we perform well.”