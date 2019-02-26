Bandon impressive winners over Glenstal

Bandon Grammar School 31 - 14 Glenstal Abbey

Rugby in West Cork has never enjoyed so many days in the limelight and that was very much the case once again at Thomond Park today when Bandon Grammar dethroned holders Glenstal Abbey on their way to setting up a Clayton Hotels Munster Schools Senior Cup semi-final against PBC at Musgrave Park next week.

Two speedy sides produced several facets of attractive rugby in the glorious sunshine that reflected very favourably on the Andre Human and Sean Skehan and their respective assistants.

Both men bemoaned the mistakes that went hand in hand with the many attractive and free flowing attacks and any “Pres” spies present might not have seen a whole lot to cause a few sleepless nights over the next week.

Soren Minihane, Bandon Grammar School, in action against William Twomey, Glenstal Abbey. Photo: Press 22

Coach Human and George Bradfield, a man long associated with so much that is good in rugby in Bandon, made no secret of their delight that they will go into the semi-final as rank outsiders.

However, given that the reigning champions were their victims yesterday, they quietly believe that if Glenstal could have made the big breakthrough last year, there is no reason why they shouldn’t do so this time round.

They certainly have outstanding players in key positions, like out-half Jack Crowley who contributed a handsome total of 21 points with two tries, four conversions and a penalty.

While the experienced South African coach Human was full of praise for Crowley’s performance, he also paid a well deserved tribute to his forward pack.

“Jack certainly had a fine game but any out-half is only as good as the forward pack in front of him”, he said.

“Our number seven John Beamish was outstanding and had great support.

"After being caught so late in the first game, this was a tough one for us but after a bad start last week, we got off on the right foot this time and went on to score some good, hard working tries. But we made mistakes that let them back into it.

It’s good to be back in the semi-final for the second time in three years. We will continue to take it game by game. We know that we will be outsiders against Pres but, look, nobody coaches a team to lose a game. We will train and prepare as well as we always do and that’s it.

Both sides served early notice that this game would be worthy of the occasion and the weather.

The first of Bandon’s four tries came in the third minute when flanker John Beamish burst through and set up the opportunity for out-half Crowley to touch down near the posts.

Almost immediately referee Joy Neville, who kept a fair and stern look over the proceedings throughout, yellow carded Bandon hooker Michael Archer and Glenstal produced an attack of almost startling speed that culminated in a try for winger Dan O’Mahony which skipper Caolan Dooley converted.

Bandon weren’t long in restoring their supremacy. Glenstal’s Scott MacLean was next to spend time in the bin and the Cork side went through for a couple of superbly executed tries from Moses Lynn and Jason Connolly, both converted, to make it 21-7 at the break.

Crowley stretched the gap to 17 points with a close range penalty early on the resumption but Glenstal’s response was magnificent, a combination of pace, beautiful inter-passing and support play leading to a touch down for full-back Taylor Gleeson.

Dooley ’s conversion made it 24-14 with fifteen minutes still remaining and for a time, Glenstal performed with a fluency that suggested they might well pull off a remarkable comeback.

However, Bandon gradually regained the initiative.

Helped by a yellow card for Glenstal centre Harry Benner, they could still afford to butcher a gilt edged try scoring opportunity in the left corner before opening the way for a try by Crowley that he converted to bring his personal total to 21 points and clinch a well merited Bandon victory.

Bandon – S Minihane; T Beare, J D’Alton, B Matthews, H Hall; J Crowley, C Roberts; D Ogden, K Archer, C Heaney, M Lynn, J Brady, J Connolly, N Beamish, J Beamish. Replacements – B O’Donnell, A O’Connor, C Coomey, N Greene, S Golden, R Palmer, R O’Connor, J Walsh.

Glenstal – T Gleeson; D O’Mahony, H Benner, W Twomey, E Aylward; C Dooley capt, B Leonard; D Hyland, M Lynch, J Ashe, T Ryan, C Frawley, S MacKeown, E Fitzgerald, N Queally. Replacements - M Cannon, S Kerrisk, M Downing, A MacDonald, D Butler, M Esmonde, C O’Farrell, D Hanly, A Booth, R Woodcock.

Referee – Joy Neville.