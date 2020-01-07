Ballina RFC fined and deducted points over sponsored car

A rugby club is crying foul after being hit with a €2,000 fine and deducted two match points in the All-Ireland League after one of their players was photographed receiving the keys to a sponsored car.

Ballina RFC say that player Kieran Lindsay received the car on behalf of the club to be used for coaching in schools in the north Mayo and south Sligo region.

New Zealander Lindsay, a versatile back who can play out-half or centre, has been playing for Ballina for over three years and helps coach in 10 secondary schools and several national schools in the region.

The sanction is a big blow to a Ballina side who are the only one of the 50 clubs in the All-Ireland League not to register a win this season and the points deduction will add to their relegation fears from D2B. They have only picked up one point from nine matches in the league this season.

The club have been found guilty of a breach of the IRFU’s Regulation 6, which states no amateur player in the provincial or All-Ireland League can receive payments or benefits.

Ballina RFC say they are fully supportive of this regulation and club chairman, Alan Rowe, said that everyone at the club are very disappointed with the situation.

“We’re an extremely progressive club, promoting and developing the game at all levels on and off the pitch, so to be hit with these sanctions is extremely disappointing,” he said.

We are blessed to have outstanding support from local businesses and the general public throughout our catchment area and we know this news will cause a lot of hurt, but we’re very determined not let it impact negatively on the club or on our senior team.

“We’ve had to overcome challenges throughout our history and I’m confident we’ll overcome this one too.

“Our senior team have been outstanding representatives for Ballina RFC in recent seasons and the two-point deduction will hit them hard, so it’s up to all of us and everyone in the community to get behind them and carry them through the rest of the season as they battle to stay in the division.”

The disciplinary action followed the publication on social media of Lindsay receiving the keys of the car from local sponsors Connolly Motors.

Connacht chief executive Willie Ruane is an underage coach in the club while Connacht vice-captain Dave Heffernan and former Irish international Gavin Duffy are products of Ballina RFC.

A spokesperson for the IRFU said it would be inappropriate to comment on the situation as it is under appeal but stated that sanctions for breaches of Regulation 6 are not uncommon.