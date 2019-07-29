Australia's NRL considering using HawkEye to determine forward passes next season

It wasn't just Croke Park where there was controversy at the weekend.

In Australia's National Rugby League a number of dubious decisions have meant that they are considering bringing in HawkEye technology to determine forward passes.

Three games over the weekend had contentious decisions with the clashes of the Eels v Warriors, Rabbitohs v Dragons and Sea Eagles v Storm all being decided by four points or less and were full of controversy.

The NRL's head of football Graham Annesley explained that officials look at the movement of the player's hands and not the flight of the ball when determining whether or not a pass went forward.

What do you think, should Hawkeye be introduced into the #NRL? 📺#NRL360 live on Fox League 502 pic.twitter.com/0L1RuSc43f — FOX LEAGUE (@FOXNRL) July 29, 2019

According to Australia's Daily Telegraph, the NRL are planning on fast-tracking the introduction of the technology into rugby league.

The paper explains that after three games over the weekend were clouded by controversy, officials are hoping to have the technology in place ahead of next season.