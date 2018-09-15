Home»Sport

Argentina enjoy historic win in Australia

Saturday, September 15, 2018 - 03:50 PM

Argentina recorded their first Test win in Australia for 35 years with a 23-19 victory against the Wallabies on the Gold Coast.

The visitors also recorded a second Rugby Championship success in one season for the first time as Australia slumped to a fifth defeat in seven Tests.

Nicolas Sanchez and Bautista Delguy scored converted tries before half-time and two long-range penalties from Emiliano Boffelli, plus one from Sanchez, secured Argentina's long-awaited triumph.

Will Genia, Israel Folau and Dane Haylett-Petty scored tries for the hosts who blew the chance to snatch victory in the last minute.

Israel Folau was two metres from the try-line when he opted to run himself despite team-mate Bernard Foley being free outside him and the ball dislodged from his grasp.

- PA


