Ardscoil Rís look to take final step but history favours CBC

A place in the Munster Senior Schools Cup final is at stake at Musgrave Park today as Cork’s Christian Brothers College takes on Ardscoil Rís, representing the Treaty City.

Ardscoil won hurling’s Dr Harty Cup last year, while Christians were beaten finalists last month and now look ahead to an All-Ireland semi-final.

However, rugby is very much back to taking centre stage today at the schools that can claim to be the top sporting nurseries in Limerick and Cork respectively.

They know all about each other, meeting four times in the last five years in this competition. The Limerick side won three of those — and even added a win over Christians’ hurlers in the Harty Cup semi-final last year.

However, historically speaking, there is a world of difference in the achievements of this pair when it comes to the oval ball.

Just like the second semi-final which takes place tomorrow, this clash sees a team joint-top of the roll of honour take on a school that has never lifted the Senior Cup.

Known more for hurling, Ardscoil did reach back-to-back finals in this competition in 2014 and 2015, but have yet to take that all-important final step to join that elite list of 11 schools that have lifted the trophy.

“We’re an experienced rugby school,” Ardscoil principal Tom Prendergast says, referencing a number of the famous faces that have graced the halls of the North Circular Road school. “We have Paul O’Connell, Sean Cronin, and Mike Sherry as past pupils. We also had Craig Casey who is currently representing Ireland U20s in the Six Nations. He graduated two years ago.”

Add those names to a host of Limerick’s All-Ireland hurling winning team, including captain Declan Hannon, and it is clear Ardscoil don’t have far to look for inspiration. Prendergast stresses the hard work that each group of players puts in as they look to make history of their own.

“For many of the players, their season starts in the summer. They do gym work and they have to look after their diet.

“They are competing at a high level — and remember they are part-time athletes and full-time students.”

Christians have a rich history in the Senior Cup, winning the last of their 29 titles in 2016 — beating today’s opponents on the way.

But the rugby squad now have to fight for attention in the school. A win over Gort Community School at the weekend left Christians just 60 minutes from an All-Ireland hurling final.

“There’s healthy respect, some of these lads know each other 12 or 13 years,” said CBC coach Tommy Crowe, dismissing any suggestion of a rivalry between the sports teams on Sydney Hill.

“There’s a great diversification there, the soccer, rugby, basketball, hurling all have a mutual respect.”

Crowe reported a clean bill of health as the Cork side look to make yet another decider.

“It’s all about performing on the day now. It’s a big day for the school.”