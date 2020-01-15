Ardscoil comprehensive victors over Glenstal Abbey

Ardscoil Ris 27 - 10 Glenstal Abbey

Ardscoil Ris set up a tie with St Munchin’s college in the second round of the Munster Schools Senior Cup after a comprehensive 27-10 victory over Glenstal Abbey at the Markets Field.

The Limerick city school were worthy victors after bossing a first half that saw them go in at the break 10 points in front. They added another try in the second half to earn the impressive win.

Both sides slotted early penalties through Taylor Gleeson (Glenstal) and Alex O’Halloran (Ardscoil), but Ardscoil hit the front when James Hourigan was first to react after a ball popped out of a ruck on the Glenstal line. O’Halloran then nailed the touchline conversion.

Jack Ward-Murphy followed up with their second try 60 seconds later with a sublime run from his own half. Glenstal responded through a well-taken Darragh Hanly try, but Ardscoil struck again just before half time thanks to Ben McEnery.

Ardscoil were in firm control in the second half and put an exclamation point on the victory when John Moloney got their fourth and final try on 50 minutes.

Ardscoil Ris: C Casey; E Collins, K Dineen, A O’Halloran, L O’Keefe; J Moloney, I Leonard; A Long, J White, F Barry; C O’Reilly, J Hourigan; D O’Loughlin, B McEnery, J Ward-Murphy.

Replacements: P Hassett for K Dineen (h-t), E Ryan for Leonard (39), C O’Brien for Barry (39), D Dineen for White (48), Barry for Long (48), Long for O’Loughlin (60), R Desmond for Hassett (60), A Keyes for Moloney (65).

Glenstal Abbey: T Gleeson; T Connolly, A Booth, W Twomey, D Hanly; M Buckley, H Swan; D Hyland, M Cannon, T Rooney; C O’Shea, N Ash; A McDonald, S Caulfield-Dreier, D Butler.

Replacements: R Woodcock for Connolly (45), S Kerrisk for Rooney (51), P Fahy for Ash (51), B Shippam for Caulfield-Dreier (62), J Shields for Buckley (70).

Referee: G Clancy (MAR)