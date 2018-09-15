Home»Sport

Another win for free-scoring Glasgow Warriors against Cheetahs

Saturday, September 15, 2018 - 10:01 PM

Glasgow Warriors continued their 100% start to the Guinness PRO14 campaign with a 52-24 win against Toyota Cheetahs.

Ali Price scored two tries and the Scottish side ran in seven in total as they produced a fine second-half display in Bloemfontein.

The hosts led 19-14 at the interval thanks to tries from William Small-Smith, Malcolm Jaer and Nico Lee, while Adam Hastings and Price crossed for Glasgow.

Three tries in the first 10 minutes of the second half turned the contest, with Tommy Seymour, Price and DTH van der Merwe all crossing, and after Jaer touched down for the second time, Callum Gibbins and George Horne went over and Hastings took his personal tally to 22 points.


KEYWORDS

SportRugby

More in this Section

'I was betting on reserve teams in Turkey': All-Ireland winner lost £68,000 in one day through gambling addiction

Ex-Chelsea defender John Terry confirms long-term ambition to become a manager

I won’t lose focus over tapping-up allegations, says Everton boss Marco Silva

Yates takes major step towards Vuelta success


Today's Stories

Gould standard in training bust-ups

What is Roy Keane fighting for these days?

A fitting tribute to Willie Hough - a legend of Limerick hurling

A split second that changed modern day football

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, September 15, 2018

    • 5
    • 7
    • 18
    • 28
    • 37
    • 40
    • 38

Full Lotto draw results »