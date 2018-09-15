Another win for free-scoring Glasgow Warriors against Cheetahs

Glasgow Warriors continued their 100% start to the Guinness PRO14 campaign with a 52-24 win against Toyota Cheetahs.

Ali Price scored two tries and the Scottish side ran in seven in total as they produced a fine second-half display in Bloemfontein.

The hosts led 19-14 at the interval thanks to tries from William Small-Smith, Malcolm Jaer and Nico Lee, while Adam Hastings and Price crossed for Glasgow.

Three tries in the first 10 minutes of the second half turned the contest, with Tommy Seymour, Price and DTH van der Merwe all crossing, and after Jaer touched down for the second time, Callum Gibbins and George Horne went over and Hastings took his personal tally to 22 points.