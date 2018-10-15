Andy Friend warns Connacht too often in the red zone

Connacht 22 Bordeaux-Bègles 10

By Declan Rooney

It says a lot about Connacht under Andy Friend that they were disappointed not to claim a bonus-point win over Top 14 outfit Bordeaux-Bègles as both teams tested the extent of their squads. But the coach left his players in no doubt that they have to improve their discipline or risk being dropped.

One of Connacht’s new signings Kyle Godwin looked sharp as he claimed two tries from an unfamiliar left wing berth, while his compatriot Finlay Bealham and the pack came up with the clinching mauled try 13 minutes from time.

In between though there some threads of their game unravelled, particularly the number of unforced penalties conceded.

Robin Copeland was sin-binned after 52 minutes when he infringed near his try-line, but immediately Bordeaux-Bègles pulled within seven points when Afa Amosa crashed over.

“When Robin got the yellow card, it was an area where we had been saying that discipline was very important, we can’t be giving those away,” said Friend.

“For me, it was can we survive without Robin there at 8?, ‘Yup we can,’ because Colby (Fainga’a) has played 8, we know JB [Jarrad Butler] has played 8. We can mix and match those fellas so we made that call.

“We went through every penalty last week and we said to the players: is it a red penalty, which is you’ve given the referee no choice; is it an orange penalty, that’s good play by the opposition; is it a green penalty, the referee’s made an error.

“We had far too many red penalties in our 15 that we gave away against Ulster. We’ll go through that game as well, but I know straight up there is five red penalties, and five is too many.

“It’s an area that’s crept into our game, and because it’s been an issue people then see it as an issue and it becomes a perceived issue. We have got to be ever squeakier clean to get that right.”

Instead of trying to push on to a bonus point win in the second half, Connacht had to firefight as newly invigorated opponents briefly dreamed of a second away win in 12 months.

Even after Bealham wrapped up the win there was time to chase a fourth try, but the chance never came. It could be an important point when the tallies are added after the six games.

“I felt there were times there today to chance our arms a bit more,” said Friend.

“We made life hard for ourselves, but they’re all good learning out there too. We take away four points, we have still beaten Bordeaux at home and it’s on to Sale next week.”

Scorers for Connacht: Tries: Godwin 14, 46, Bealham 67 Con: Carty (2) Pen: Carty (1).

Scorers for Bordeaux-Begles: Tries: Amosa 53 Con: Meret (1) Pen: Meret (1).

CONNACHT: C Kelleher; N Adeolokun, E Griffin, B Aki, K Godwin; J Carty, C Blade; P McCabe, S Delahunt, C Carey; J Cannon, Q Roux; J Butler, C Fainga’a, R Copeland.

Replacements: C O’Donnell for McCabe (36 HIA), C De Buitlear for Griffin (50), F Bealham for Carey (54), T McCartney for Delahunt (57), J Connolly for Copeland (63), C McKeon for Blade (68), C Fitzgerald for Carty (68), J Maksymiw for Cannon (69).

BORDEAUX-BEGLES: S Desaubies; N Ducuing, JB Dubié, U Seuteni, G Tilsley; L Meret, Y Lesgourgues; T Paiva, C Maynadier, L Tabidze; M Galarza, C Cazeaux; L Braid, C Woki, B Gorgadze.

Replacements: L Lebraud for Meret (45), L Delboubes for Paiva (50), J Gimbert for Lesgourgues (50), Meret for Lebraud (50), A Amosa for Gorgadze (50), F Dufour for Maynadier (56), V Afatia for Tabidze (58), M Lamothe for Braid (66), Lebraud for Ducuing (76).

Referee: Mike Adamson (SRU).