Andy Friend looks to Jack Carty to end poor run against Scarlets

By John Fallon

Connacht coach Andy Friend is hoping that out-half Jack Carty can continue his impressive start to the season and steer them to a rare win over Scarlets this afternoon (5.15pm).

Connacht have not beaten Scarlets in two and a half years and have only managed two wins in their last 12 meetings with the west Wales side.

But with Bundee Aki back for his first start since April and new signing Robin Copeland making his competitive debut, Friend knows they have a good chance even against a Scarlets side who have Rhys Patchell returning at out-half and Leigh Halfpenny starting at full-back.

Connacht, despite two losses in their opening three games, have been playing well since Friend took charge and the Australian has been pleased with many things, not least the displays of out-half Carty who will need to be on top of his game this afternoon if they are to win.

“Jack has been phenomenal, he is gaining in confidence each week.

“I believe he has got a tremendous skill-set and to give him confidence to express himself and play that skill-set is only going to add value to us.”

“I have been very impressed by him and I think he is a good, quality player,” said.

Ireland skills and kicking coach Richie Murphy was at training with Connacht this week and Friend said it is a boost to have the national coaches involved.

“It was good to have Richie down and good for Jack and the squad to know that the Irish coaches are watching them. That is encouraging when the Irish coaches come down and spend time watching them.”

Friend has made six changes to the side which went down 17-10 away to Edinburgh last weekend with Tom Farrell returning from a stomach bug to partner Aki in midfield, while Cian Kelleher is back on the right wing.

There are three changes up front. Denis Buckley returns at loosehead, with Quinn Roux coming in for Ultan Dillane in the second row, while Copeland starts at No.8 along skipper Jarrad Butler and Sean O’Brien.

Friend is looking for improvement from their display against Edinburgh.

“We definitely need to be better with the rugby ball when we have got it and we definitely need to better with our discipline.

“This team is growing, they are really proud young men of this jersey. They were really hurting after the Glasgow match and really hurting last weekend in Edinburgh and I know they want to turn it around this weekend,” added Friend.

CONNACHT: T O’Halloran; C Kelleher, T Farrell, B Aki, M Healy; J Carty, K Marmion; D Buckley, D Heffernan, F Bealham; G Thornbury, Q Roux; S O’Brien, J Butler, R Copeland.

Replacements: T McCartney, P McCabe, D Robertson-McCoy, U Dillane, C Fainga’a, C Blade, C Ronaldson, N Adeolokun.