Andy Farrell upbeat on Ireland's injury worries after attritional victory

Ireland have a number of injury issues as they start preparations today to face Wales in Dublin this Saturday following an attritional 19-12 opening-round Guinness Six Nations win over Scotland.

Ireland’s Caelan Doris leaves the field injured. Photo: INPHO/Billy Stickland

Head coach Andy Farrell lost both debutant No.8 Caelan Doris, after eight minutes, and replacement loosehead prop Dave Kilcoyne, on 51 minutes, to failed Head Injury Assessments while centre Garry Ringrose was withdrawn at half-time due to a hand injury, while starting tighthead Tadhg Furlong was helped off late on with calf issues.

Farrell gave an upbeat assessment for all four on Saturday night, though Doris and Kilcoyne will have to come through the mandated return to play protocols for a concussion before they are cleared to play.

Of Leinster back-rower Doris, 21, the head coach said: “He's up and talking, he’s there with his family in the changing room. We've just presented a cap to him and he's in fine spirits.

“It's just unfortunate for him, it was an accidental, head-on-head. He made a great steal early doors, he was looking forward to it.

“That's probably his type of game as well, there were plenty of yards there to be ground out in the middle of the field but it's just unfortunate for him. He'll lick his wounds and he'll be back.”

Kilcoyne, Farrell added: “Again, he’s in fine spirits in the changing room so hopefully both of those guys are going to be fine moving forward at the beginning of next week.”

Ringrose was yesterday being sent for a scan on his hand while Farrell suggested Furlong’s problems were fatigue-related having been asked to play well beyond the usual minutes required of a starting front row.

“His calves were tightening up, he could feel them a little bit. He had an outstanding game, 76 minutes or whatever it was and he was getting off the line and smashing people towards the end so he did more than his fair share.”

The game also marked the comeback from a knee ligament injury suffered on December 7 for captain and fly-half Johnny Sexton, who reported no after-effects from his 72-minute return to the fray.

“I felt good but obviously rusty. It’s tough when you are in a brace for three weeks, you can't do anything and then I worked my socks off for three weeks to try and get fit for Portugal last week and I was able to play a full part in training.

“I didn’t train that well at the end of last week, the start of this week but it was good because we were preparing for the game. Made a couple of mistakes today but it’s not about me. It’s about the team and all I care about is winning and if I can help with that then that’s my job as a 10 and I'm happy we won.”

Sexton was also enjoying the feeling of being a winning Six Nations captain having been appointed by Farrell to lead his country ahead of the tournament, succeeding the now-retired Rory Best.

“Delighted to get the win,” the skipper said. “The first game of this tournament is all about winning. Last year, the England game here, Triple Crown gone, Grand Slam gone, and an uphill battle to try and even win a championship. So we’re alive in everything and that’s where we want to be.”