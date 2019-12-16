Andy Farrell names first Ireland squad for 24-hour 'mid-season stocktake'

New Ireland head coach Andy Farrell has named his first squad for a mid-season "stocktake".

Farrell assumed the position after the World Cup following the departure of Joe Schmidt.

The new coaching team is holding what the IRFU has called a "24hr mid-season stocktake" across December 22 and 23.

With the Six Nations kicking off in less than two months, it is the first squad meet-up since the national team returned from Japan.

"The national coaches have been around the provinces watching games and having good conversations with players and the provincial coaches," Farrell said.

"We have limited opportunities across the busy provincial season to bring a broad group like this together but this 24hr window will allow us to plant a few seeds.

"It will also give the coaches a better insight into a few players who been performing consistently well for their provinces.

"The next six weeks is the window for players to put their hands up for selection for our first squad which will be named in late January ahead of the Six Nations."

Leinster's Caelan Doris and Connacht's Caolin Blade are rewarded with inclusion following their fine starts to the season.

Newly qualified Jamison Gibson-Park is also included as is former England U20 out-half Billy Burns.

Devin Toner, who missed out on the World Cup is included. However, there is no room for Leinster full-back Rob Kearney.

Connacht out-half Jack Carty, who featured in Japan, also misses out as does Kieran Marmion, Sean Cronin, John Ryan and Jordi Murphy.

The next three games for the four provinces will be the traditional interprovincial clashes before the final two rounds of the Champions Cup take place.

Ireland will kick off their Six Nations campaign against Scotland on February 1.

Mid-Season Stocktake Attendees

Connacht:

Bundee Aki, Caolin Blade, Ultan Dillane, Dave Heffernan, Quinn Roux

Leinster:

Ross Byrne, Will Connors, Max Deegan, Caelan Doris, Tadhg Furlong, Jamison Gibson Park, Cian Healy, Robbie Henshaw, Dave Kearney, Ronan Kelleher, Jordan Larmour, Luke McGrath, Andrew Porter, Garry Ringrose, Rhys Ruddock, James Ryan, Jonathan Sexton, Devin Toner, Josh van der Flier

Munster:

Joey Carbery, Andrew Conway, Keith Earls, Chris Farrell, Mike Haley, Dave Kilcoyne, Jean Kleyn, Conor Murray, Peter O’Mahony, Niall Scannell, Rory Scannell, CJ Stander

Ulster:

Will Addison, Billy Burns, John Cooney, Iain Henderson, Rob Herring, Stuart McCloskey, Marty Moore, Tom O’Toole, Jacob Stockdale