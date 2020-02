Andy Farrell names 36-man Ireland squad for England clash

Andy Farrell has assembled a 36-man squad as Ireland prepare to face England at Twickenham on Sunday.

Will Connors, below, and Jack O'Donoghue both scored for their provinces at the weekend. Photo by Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile

The head coach retained 23 players for a two-day camp in Cork last week, while 13 others were released back to their provinces to get game-time.

All 13 were in action as Connacht, Munster, and Leinster recorded wins, while Ulster lost narrowly to the Ospreys.

Will Connors was the outstanding performer, scoring two tries for Leinster, while his teammate Ronan Kelleher, Connacht's Dave Heffernan, Munster's Jack O’Donoghue, and Ulster's Stuart McCloskey also got tries.

Connors and Heffernan both received man of the match awards for their respective displays.

Ireland squad v England

Backs: (16)

Will Addison (Enniskillen/Ulster) 4 caps

Bundee Aki (Galwegians/Connacht) 25 caps

Billy Burns (Ulster) 0 caps

Ross Byrne (UCD/Leinster) 5 caps

Andrew Conway (Garryowen/Munster) 20 caps

John Cooney (Terenure College/Ulster) 10 caps

Keith Earls (Young Munster/Munster) 83 caps

Chris Farrell (Young Munster/Munster) 9 caps

Robbie Henshaw (Buccaneers/Leinster) 42 caps

Dave Kearney (Lansdowne/Leinster) 19 caps

Jordan Larmour (St Mary’s College/Leinster) 23 caps

Stuart McCloskey (Bangor/Ulster) 3 caps

Luke McGrath (UCD/Leinster) 19 caps

Conor Murray (Garryowen/Munster) 80 caps

Jonathan Sexton (St Marys College/Leinster) 90 caps CAPTAIN

Jacob Stockdale (Lurgan/Ulster) 27 caps

Forwards: (20)

Will Connors (UCD/Leinster) 0 caps

Max Deegan (Lansdowne/Leinster) 1 cap

Ultan Dillane (Corinthians/Connacht) 14 caps

Caelan Doris (St Mary’s College/Leinster) 1 cap

Tadhg Furlong (Clontarf/Leinster) 43 caps

Cian Healy (Clontarf/Leinster) 97 caps

Dave Heffernan (Buccaneers/Connacht) 1 cap

Iain Henderson (Academy/Ulster) 55 caps

Rob Herring (Ballynahinch/Ulster) 10 caps

Ronan Kelleher (Lansdowne/Leinster) 2 caps

Dave Kilcoyne (UL Bohemians/Munster) 38 caps

Jack McGrath (St Mary’s College/Ulster) 56 caps

Jack O’Donoghue (UL Bohemians/Munster) 2 caps

Peter O’Mahony (Cork Constitution/Munster) 66 caps

Tom O’Toole (Banbridge/Ulster) 0 caps

Andrew Porter (UCD/Leinster) 25 caps

James Ryan (UCD/Leinster) 25 caps

CJ Stander (Shannon/Munster) 40 caps

Devin Toner (Lansdowne/Leinster) 69 caps

Josh van der Flier (UCD/Leinster) 25 caps

