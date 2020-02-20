News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Andy Farrell defends Tadhg Furlong's scrum approach

By Simon Lewis
Thursday, February 20, 2020 - 01:42 PM

Andy Farrell has dismissed Welsh claims Tadhg Furlong is an illegal scrummager, launching a strong defence of the Ireland tighthead prop.

Wales forwards coach Jonathan Humphreys on Tuesday accused Furlong of boring in from the side during Ireland’s bonus-point Six Nations win over the Welsh in Dublin two weekends ago, saying the Lions prop had “hammered across the scrum” when his front row was penalised for the same thing by referee Romain Poite.

Ireland head coach Farrell said he had found Humphreys’ comments “a bit strange”.

“It is, singling out a guy that is well-renowned for being as legal as they get as far as scrummaging is concerned. And not just that but top of the tree as far as world rugby is concerned in that position.

“It is a little bit strange, I’ve never known anyone to say that about Tadhg before.”

Yet Farrell was confident the criticism from the Welsh camp would not negatively impact on Furlong’s standing with upcoming officials.

“We speak to the referees the whole time and they haven’t got a concern.”

