Carbery to undergo surgery leaving Munster and Ireland short of out-half options

Munster are facing an out-half injury crisis after Joey Carbery suffered a wrist injury that will require surgery.

Carbery was set to be Munster's only senior out-half fit for Sunday's do-or-die Champions Cup visit to Racing 92. However, the wrist ligament injury sustained against Ulster and confirmed by Munster tonight rules him out for the immediate future and put his Six Nations participation in doubt.

With Johnny Sexton already a doubt for the opening Six Nations game at home to Scotland, Andy Farrell, too, will be contemplating an injury crisis at fly-half ahead of his first game as Ireland head coach.

Munster boss Johann van Graan will have to choose between centre Rory Scannell and academy fly-half Ben Healy, who has played once in the Pro14.

JJ Hanrahan is said to be rehabbing well from a hamstring injury sustained against Leinster, while Tyler Bleyendaal (neck) continues to nurse his injury, with neither available in the short-term.

Earlier, it was revealed Andrew Conway will be monitored this week after being withdrawn during Munster's loss to Ulster due to a neck complaint.

The winger's replacement at half-time last Friday was reported to be precautionary and he will be reviewed as Munster build-up to Sunday's match.

The game in Belfast marked Conway's return to action after failing a HIA (head injury assessment) in Munster's loss to Saracens in their last Champions Cup match.

Long-term absentee Tadhg Beirne suffered a fractured ankle that day and his recovery moved forward last week as he underwent successful ankle surgery. He has since commenced his rehabilitation.

Second-row Fineen Wycherley failed a HIA in Belfast and will follow return to play protocols.

In a boost to Munster's prospects this weekend, Niall Scannell's replacement against Ulster was due to cramp and he has returned to training. His fellow hookers Kevin O’Byrne and Rhys Marshall will also be reintroduced to training this week as they recover from their respective ankle and knee injuries.

Darren Sweetnam, who has been out since October with a hamstring injury, is also set to rejoin training, while Tommy O’Donnell continues to rehab his hamstring injury.

Brian Scott (foot) and Ciaran Parker (calf) are also following rehab programmes.

Munster are second in Pool 4, trailing unbeaten leaders Racing by six points with two games remaining.

Updated at 8.10pm with Joey Carbery's injury.