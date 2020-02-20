Andrew Conway signs up until 2023 as Munster announce three contract extensions

Andrew Conway will stay with Munster until at least 2023 as the province announced three contract extensions.

Billy Holland is set to continue his climb up the list of Munster's all-time top appearance holders as he penned a one-year extension, while loosehead prop Jeremy Loughman has signed up for two more years.

Conway, 28, has been rewarded with his longest Munster contract yet, a three-year deal, after a year in which he became Munster's third-highest try-scorer in history; his 42 tries in 124 appearances only behind Simon Zebo (60) and Keith Earls (56).

The winger's electric club form, scoring three tries in this year's Champions Cup, has also paid off at international level, earning his first Six Nations start this month. He has accumulated 10 tries in 20 Ireland caps, including one in a superb display against Wales last time out.

Holland, 34, is fourth among Munster's record appearance holders; his 226 caps only behind Donncha O'Callaghan (268), Ronan O'Gara (240), and Peter Stringer (232).

13 years on from his Munster debut, the durable second-row has captained Munster five times this season as he started 12 of his 14 appearances.

Both Conway and Holland will face intense competition for places next season after Munster confirmed the signings of RG Snyman and Matt Gallagher, as well as centre Damian de Allende, last month.

Loughman, 24, will stay with the province until at least June 2022 after a landmark year in which he was man of the match in his first Champions Cup start against Ospreys in November.

"Retaining the services of Andrew, Billy, and Jeremy is again great news for Munster Rugby and for our plans for the future," said head coach Johann van Graan.

"They are a quality trio that all add huge value to our squad with their own individual skill-sets and experience. It is another huge boost for the province."

