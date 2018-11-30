Andrew Conway confident of a smooth switch to Andy Farrell

Ireland winger Andrew Conway expects Andy Farrell to make a smooth transition to the role of national team head coach when he takes over from Joe Schmidt after next year’s World Cup in Japan.

Following the New Zealander’s much-anticipated decision to step down at the end of his current contract with the IRFU, Farrell was immediately unveiled as his eventual successor.

“I’m sure he’s been thinking about that [head coach role] for a while. It’s obviously unbelievable for him to be head coach of Ireland. Joe has put massive onus on the leadership group, and the coaching group that he has around him, to be all on the same page,” Conway remarked yesterday in Limerick, where he was announced as Life Style Sports’ new brand ambassador.

“He’ll be driving the defensive side of it and I’m sure he knows an incredible amount about attack, because that’s what he’s trying to marshal on a week-to-week basis. It’s very exciting for him.” Before replacing Les Kiss as Ireland defence coach, Farrell held a four-month advisory role with Munster rugby. It was there that Conway first got a taste of the Wigan man’s methods.

This proved to be an eye-opening experience for the 27-year-old, who scored a hat-trick in the comprehensive Test series win over the USA.

“Andy has probably got a specific way for wingers and full-backs that he wants you to work. It is tough to adapt to that. It does take a while and it’s just repetition after repetition. Especially in the back-three, everyone knowing what the other guy is doing. I need to be able to look back and see where the 15 is. He might be in a specific position, but he might have somewhere else covered.

“It’s tough working with Andy because he’s got such standards, but you see the benefit of it that comes out in the defence. Obviously, keeping New Zealand try-less is pretty special. He’s done that a few times and been involved in huge victories over New Zealand. He’s definitely doing something right,” Conway added.

