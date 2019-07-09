News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

Alun Wyn Jones agrees two-year contract extension with Wales and Ospreys

Alun Wyn Jones agrees two-year contract extension with Wales and Ospreys
Tuesday, July 09, 2019 - 12:11 PM

Alun Wyn Jones has agreed a contract extension with the Welsh Rugby Union and the Ospreys to continue playing in Wales for the next two years.

Wales captain Jones is the world’s most capped second row with 134 international appearances – 125 for Wales and nine for the British & Irish Lions.

The 33-year-old, a three-time Lions tourist, led his country to Six Nations Grand Slam glory earlier this year as Wales extended their unbeaten run to 14 games – the best in their history.

“I’m happy to announce that I have signed a contract extension to June 2021 with the Welsh Rugby Union and the Ospreys and will be playing at the Liberty Stadium for the forseeable future,” Jones said in a social media post.

“After serious consideration and taking stock of all options, it is the right decision for my career at this point in time, along with my personal ambitions on and off the field, my welfare and needs of my family.

“I’m really pleased to have announced the extension today and to have been able to announce it directly to all those who have supported me throughout my career, especially all the Ospreys supporters.”

Jones, who is preparing to head to Switzerland with the Wales squad this week for their first overseas Rugby World Cup training camp, first signed a national dual contract in March 2015.

He has made 238 appearances for the Swansea-based Ospreys, his home region.

WRU group chief executive Martyn Phillips, said: “This announcement is a huge boost for Welsh rugby.

“Alun Wyn is hugely respected across the game and I’m delighted he has committed his future here in Wales and that he will be continuing to play for his hometown region.

“It is a boost for the game both on and off the field and I’m sure the news will delight both Wales and Ospreys supporters alike as he continues to inspire the next generation.

“The extension allows the WRU and the Ospreys to continue working together with Alun Wyn to ensure he has the very best of environments to thrive in.”

Ospreys head coach Allen Clarke added: “Alun Wyn has spent his entire career with the Ospreys and I expect him to continue his legacy as a player and well beyond his playing days.

“He’s a tremendous individual and a winner with a deep hunger for the Ospreys to be successful on and off the field.”

- Press Association

READ MORE

Gay professional rugby league player provides comforting words for anyone contemplating coming out

More on this topic

Everything we know so far about Victoria Beckham’s beauty collectionEverything we know so far about Victoria Beckham’s beauty collection

Top off your holiday look with the 3 hottest hat trends of the summerTop off your holiday look with the 3 hottest hat trends of the summer

Video: What is ASMR? Everything you need to know about the unusual internet phenomenonVideo: What is ASMR? Everything you need to know about the unusual internet phenomenon

Ask a counsellor: ‘How can I stop my mum from spoiling my daughter so much?’Ask a counsellor: ‘How can I stop my mum from spoiling my daughter so much?’

Alun Wyn JonesMartyn PhillipsOspreysrugby union

More in this Section

Wantaway Pogba has been respectful and professional in every way – RaiolaWantaway Pogba has been respectful and professional in every way – Raiola

Manchester United among suitors for Southampton midfielder Mario LeminaManchester United among suitors for Southampton midfielder Mario Lemina

Gay professional rugby league player provides comforting words for anyone contemplating coming outGay professional rugby league player provides comforting words for anyone contemplating coming out

Dustin Johnson confirmed to play JP McManus Pro-Am at Adare ManorDustin Johnson confirmed to play JP McManus Pro-Am at Adare Manor


Lifestyle

It’s the home of the pizza of course but this gorgeous Italian city has a grandeur that can nourish your soul as well, writes Conor Power.Take advantage of the direct flights from Cork and visit Naples

With the summer months upon us, there are plenty of teenagers and young adults looking to earn some extra cash before heading back to school or college.Making Cents: Fraudsters target young adults with a variety of scams

After various incarnations, Joan Wasser is now where she wants to be, writes Ed Power.A musical journey with no road map which lead to desired success

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, July 06, 2019

  • 7
  • 14
  • 17
  • 19
  • 27
  • 31
  • 10

Full Lotto draw results »