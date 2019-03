All-Ireland League - Division 1A/1B Round-Up

Ireland Under-20 Grand Slam winner Rob Russell got among the tries as Dublin University claimed the scalp of All-Ireland League leaders Cork Constitution to take a step closer to a historic semi-final place.

Minus captain Niall Kenneally, Cork Con were comprehensively outplayed by the super-charged Trinity side in the second half, leaking five tries which were shared out between teenage winger Ronan Quinn (2), Russell, Rowan Osborne and prop Giuseppe Coyne, who was also part of the extended Ireland U-20 squad.

Alex McHenry sidestepped through for Con's only try and a 10-5 lead, but the fourth-placed students, who now have a six-point advantage over Garryowen with two rounds remaining, stormed home with Russell scoring from a Colm Hogan pass, Dan Sheehan's offload playing in Osborne, Coyne crossing in the 65th minute, while Quinn's second score came while Con's Ross O'Neill and Dylan Murphy were in the sin-bin.

Garryowen's play-off hopes took a serious hit with a 29-12 home defeat to Clontarf, who held onto second spot with first half tries from Angus Lloyd, via a Matt D'Arcy assist, and Vakh Abdaladze setting the tone. The division's leading try scorer, 20-year-old winger Peter Sullivan, took his haul to 12 tries with a brace in Lansdowne's 57-31 triumph over UCD, the victors notching nine tries and the students five.

Only four points separate Division 1A's bottom four sides after Terenure College won 18-12 at Shannon. Sam Coghlan Murray grabbed a try in each half for rejuvenated 'Nure, while UCC climbed above Young Munster into seventh spot after full-back Rob Hedderman's 75th-minute try steered them past the Cookies - 13-10.

Malone and Naas vaulted back into the top four in Division 1B, winger Mark O'Connor scoring 11 points as the Belfast side won 16-7 against Armagh. There were try doubles for Fionn Higgins and Peter Hastie, along with Peter Osborne's 17 points from the tee, as Naas ran out 42-21 bonus point winners away to Banbridge.

Despite being hampered by Cara Cup call-ups, Ballynahinch matched Old Wesley's bonus point-winning exploits with a 34-27 success against Old Belvedere, the highlight being a superb hat-trick of tries from full-back Ross Adair. His Wesley counterpart Rory Stynes tallied up 16 points, including two tries, as they beat Buccaneers 29-13 in Donnybrook.

St. Mary's College remain in the play-off hunt thanks to a stunning 74-15 demolition of Ballymena whose relegation to Division 2A was confirmed. Ireland U-20 scrum half Cormac Foley came off the bench to score three of Mary's eventual 11 tries at Templeville Road.

DIVISION 1A

Shannon 12 - 18 Terenure College

Thomond Park back pitch

Scorers: Shannon: Tries: Ronan Coffey, Aran Hehir; Con: Ben Daly

Terenure College: Tries: Sam Coghlan Murray 2; Con: James Thornton; Pens: James Thornton 2

HT: Shannon 7 Terenure College 10

SHANNON: Jamie McGarry; Nathan Randles, Pa Ryan, Robbie Deegan, Eathon Moloney; Ben Daly, Aran Hehir; Sam Karlsen, Jordan Prenderville, Tony Cusack, Ronan Coffey (capt), Jade Kriel, Luke Moylan, Kelvin Brown, Colm Heffernan.

Replacements: Eoghan Clarke, Luke Masters, Charlie Carmody, Jack Stafford, Ger Finucane.

TERENURE COLLEGE: Matthew Byrne; Sam Coghlan Murray, Adam La Grue, Stephen O’Neill, Jake Swaine; James Thornton, Jamie Glynn; Conor McCormack, Robbie Smyth, Jack Aungier, Michael Melia (capt), Stephen Caffrey, Harrison Brewer, Paddy Thornton, Eoin Joyce.

Replacements: Adam Clarkin, Tiarnan Creagh, Niall O’Sullivan, Sam Dardis, Mark O’Neill.

Dublin University 37 - 13 Cork Constitution

College Park

Scorers: Dublin University: Tries: Ronan Quinn 2, Rob Russell, Rowan Osborne, Giuseppe Coyne; Cons: Micheal O’Kennedy 3; Pens: Micheal O’Kennedy, James Fennelly

Cork Constitution: Try: Alex McHenry; Con: Aidan Moynihan; Pens: Aidan Moynihan 2

HT: Dublin University 5 Cork Constitution 3

DUBLIN UNIVERSITY: Colm Hogan (capt); Rob Russell, Luis Faria, James Hickey, Ronan Quinn; Micheal O’Kennedy, Rowan Osborne; Giuseppe Coyne, Dan Sheehan, Dylan Doyle, Ryan Baird, Reuben Pim, Johnny McKeown, Max Kearney, Niall O’Riordan.

Replacements: Joe Horan, Bart Vermeulen, Cian O’Dwyer, Conor Lowndes, James Fennelly.

CORK CONSTITUTION: Liam O’Connell; Billy Crowley, Alex McHenry, Greg Higgins, Rob Jermyn; Aidan Moynihan, Jason Higgins; Gavin Duffy, Vincent O’Brien, Dylan Murphy, Brian Hayes, Sean Duffy, Kevin Sheahan, Ross O’Neill, Luke Cahill.

Replacements: Brendan Quinlan, Patrick Casey, Dave Hyland, Gary Bradley, Jack Costigan.

Garryowen 12 - 29 Clontarf

Dooradoyle

Scorers: Garryowen: Tries: Jamie Gavin, Tommy O’Hora; Con: Jamie Heuston

Clontarf: Tries: Angus Lloyd, Vakh Abdaladze, Cian O’Donoghue, Conor Kelly; Cons: David Joyce 3; Pen: David Joyce

HT: Garryowen 0 Clontarf 14

GARRYOWEN: Jamie Heuston; Tommy O’Hora, Peadar Collins, David McCarthy, Bryan Fitzgerald; Jamie Gavin, Rob Guerin; Jack Mullany, Liam Cronin, Andy Keating, Kevin Seymour, Dean Moore (capt), Sean O’Connor, Jack Daly, Alan Fitzgerald.

Replacements: Niall Horan, Conor Fitzgerald, Tim Ferguson, Roy Whelan, Evan Maher, Dave Canny.

CLONTARF: Jack Power; Ariel Robles, Michael Courtney, Matt D’Arcy, Cian O’Donoghue; David Joyce, Angus Lloyd; Vakh Abdaladze, Paddy Finlay, Royce Burke-Flynn, Cormac Daly, Ben Reilly, Tony Ryan, Adrian D’Arcy, Michael Noone (capt).

Replacements: Connor Johnston, Brian Deeny, Ivan Soroka, Andrew Feeney, Conor Kelly.

Lansdowne 57 - 31 UCD

Aviva Stadium back pitch

Scorers: Lansdowne: Tries: Tom Murphy, Peter Sullivan 2, Daniel McEvoy 2, Eamonn Mills, Ronan Kelleher, Willie Fay, Harry Brennan; Cons: Scott Deasy 6

UCD: Tries: Liam Hyland, Cillian Burke, Jonny Guy, Matthew Gilsenan, Conall Doherty; Con: Conall Doherty 3

HT: Lansdowne 24 UCD 12

LANSDOWNE: Eamonn Mills (capt); Daniel McEvoy, Harry Brennan, Conor Murphy, Peter Sullivan; Scott Deasy, James Kenny; Martin Mulhall, Ronan Kelleher, Ian Prendiville, Willie Earle, David O’Connor, Jack O’Sullivan, Tom Murphy, Willie Fay.

Replacements: James Rael, Ntinga Mpiko, Conor Fenlon, Tim Murphy, Willie Walsh.

UCD: Conall Doherty; Steven Kilgallen, Andy Marks, Paul Kiernan, Cillian Burke; Matthew Gilsenan, Paddy Patterson; Sam Griffin, Bobby Sheehan, Liam Hyland, Cian Prendergast, Brian Cawley, Jonny Guy, Alex Penny (capt), Ronan Foley.

Replacements: Richie Bergin, Emmet Burns, Keelan McKenna, Nick Peters, Luke Maloney.

UCC 13 - 10 Young Munster

Mardyke

Scorers - UCC: Try: Rob Hedderman; Con: James Taylor; Pens: James Taylor 2

Scorers - Young Munster: Try: Luke Fitzgerald; Con: Shane Airey; Pen: Shane Airey

HT: UCC 0 Young Munster 3

UCC: Rob Hedderman; Michael Clune, Cian Bohane, Peter Sylvester, Matt Bowen; James Taylor, John Poland; Shane O’Hanlon, Paidi McCarthy, Bryan O’Connor, Cian Barry, Andrew Davies, Mark Bissessar, Lee McSherry, Jack O’Sullivan.

Replacements: Harry Jephson, Daragh Fitzgerald, Brian O’Mahony, Cian Fitzgerald, Murray Linn.

YOUNG MUNSTER: Alan Tynan; Derek Corcoran, Calvin Nash, Luke Fitzgerald, Conor Phillips; Shane Airey, Jack Lyons; Conor Bartley, Ger Slattery, Keynan Knox, Tom Goggin, Alan Kennedy (capt), Diarmaid Dee, Conor Mitchell, Gavin Coombes.

Replacements: Mark O’Mara, David Begley, Fintan Coleman, Dan Walsh, Evan O’Gorman.

DIVISION 1B

Ballynahinch 34 - 27 Old Belvedere

Ballymacarn Park

Scorers - Ballynahinch: Ross Adair 3, Jerry Cronin; Cons: Richard Reaney 4; Pens: Richard Reaney 2

Scorers - Old Belvedere: Tries: Adam Howard, David Butler, Jack Keating, Fergus Flood; Cons: Steve Crosbie 2; Pen: Steve Crosbie

HT: Ballynahinch 14 Old Belvedere 12

BALLYNAHINCH: Ross Adair; Richard Reaney, Robin Harte, Rory Butler, Aaron Cairns (capt); Ryan Wilson, Rhys O’Donnell; Ben Cullen, Conor Piper, Jonny Blair, John Donnan, Matthew Robinson, Keith Dickson, Ollie Loughead, Conall Boomer.

Replacements: David Cooper, Jerry Cronin, Tom Martin, George Pringle, Connor Phillips.

OLD BELVEDERE: Joe White; Jack Keating, David Butler, Jamie McAleese, Toby Robinson; Steve Crosbie (capt), Peter O’Beirne; James Bollard, Ed Rossiter, Adam Howard, Jack Kelly, Connor Owende, Eoin Sweeney, Eoin O’Neill, Karl Miller.

Replacements: John McKee, Declan Lavery, Gerard Hill, Ben Carty, Fergus Flood.

Banbridge 21 - 42 Naas

Rifle Park

Scorers - Banbridge: Tries: Stevie Irvine, John Porter, Peter Cromie; Cons: Ian Porter 3

Naas: Tries: Fionn Higgins 2, Peter Hastie 2, Johne Murphy; Cons: Peter Osborne 4; Pens: Peter Osborne 3

HT: Banbridge 0 Naas 11

BANBRIDGE: Adam Ervine; Conor Field, Andrew Morrison, Johnny Little, John Porter; Josh Cromie, Ian Porter; Michael Cromie (capt), Peter Cromie, Stuart Cromie, Chris Allen, Robin Sinton, Dale Carson, Ethan Harbinson, Stevie Irvine.

Replacements: Jonathan Weir, Ross Haughey, Matthew Laird, Aaron Kennedy, Ben Carson.

NAAS: Fionn Carr; Fionn Higgins, Andy Ellis, Johne Murphy, Niall Delahunt; Peter Hastie, Peter Osborne; Conor Doyle, Graham Reynolds, Adam Coyle, Paul Monahan, David Benn, Ryan Casey, Will O’Brien, Paulie Tolofua (capt).

Replacements: Cathal Duff, Peter King, Cillian Dempsey, Richard Fahy, Ruadhan McDonnell.

Malone 16 - 7 City of Armagh

Gibson Park

Scorers: Malone: Tries: Ryan Clarke, Mark O’Connor; Pens: Mark O’Connor 2

City of Armagh: Try: Tim McNiece; Con: Andrew Willis

HT: Malone 11 City of Armagh 0

MALONE: Andy Bryans; Rory Campbell, Josh Pentland, Nathan Brown, Mark O’Connor; Callum Smith, Shane Kelly; Ben Halliday, Dan Kerr, Ricky Greenwood, James McAllister, Matthew Dalton, Dave Cave, Ross Todd (capt), Ryan Clarke.

Replacements: Lee Barlow, Stuart Doddington, Josh Davidson Connor Spence, Jack McMurtry.

CITY OF ARMAGH: Tim McNiece; Evin Crummie, Chris Colvin (capt), Chris Cousens, Shea O’Brien; Jonny Pollock, Harry Doyle; Paul Mullen, Jonny Morton, Philip Fletcher, Peter Starrett, Josh McKinley, James Hanna, Nigel Simpson, Neil Faloon.

Replacements: Andrew Smyth, Daryl Morton, James Morton, Cormac Fox, Andrew Willis.

Old Wesley 29 - 13 Buccaneers

Energia Park, Donnybrook

Scorers: Old Wesley: Tries: Rory Stynes 2, Mark Rowley, Paul Harte; Cons: Rory Stynes 3; Pen: Josh Miller

Buccaneers: Try: Colm Reilly; Con: Michael Hanley; Pens: Michael Hanley 2

HT: Old Wesley 19 Buccaneers 6

OLD WESLEY: Rory Stynes; Tommy O’Callaghan, Alan Gaughan, James O’Donovan, Paul Harte (capt); Josh Miller, Charlie O’Regan; Harry Noonan, Ben Burns, Cronan Gleeson, JJ O’Dea, Iain McGann, Paul Derham, Conor Barry, Stephen Boyle.

Replacements: Craig Telford, Ciaran McHugh, Mark Rowley, David Poff, Lachlan Anderson.

BUCCANEERS: Graham Lynch; Frankie Hopkins, Rory O’Connor, Shane Layden (capt), Callum Boland; Michael Hanley, Colm Reilly; Harry O’Reilly, John Sutton, Martin Staunton, Ruairi Byrne, Torin Rensford, Andries Kruger, Rory Moloney. Evan Galvin.

Replacements: Darren Browne, Rory Grenham, Owen Treacy, Aidan Wynne, Robert Enraght-Moony.

St Mary's College 74 - 15 Ballymena

Templeville Road

Scorers: St. Mary’s College: Tries: David Aspil, Myles Carey, Hugo Conway, Cormac Foley 3, Michael McCormack, Liam Curran, Marcus O’Driscoll, Craig Kennedy 2; Cons: Paddy O’Driscoll, Ruairi Shields 7; Pen: Paddy O’Driscoll

Ballymena: Tries: Darrell Montgomery, Connor White; Con: Tim Small; Pen: Tim Small

HT: St. Mary’s College 27 Ballymena 8

ST. MARY’S COLLEGE: Mark Fogarty; Hugo Conway, Marcus O’Driscoll (capt), Myles Carey, Craig Kennedy; Ruairi Shields, Paddy O’Driscoll; Tom O’Reilly, Richie Halpin, Michael McCormack, Gareth Logan, Liam Curran, David Aspil, Ronan Watters, Nick McCarthy.

Replacements: Stephen O’Brien, Padraig Dundon, Daniel Lyons, Darren Moroney, Cormac Foley, Andrew Mooney, Gavin O’Brien.

BALLYMENA: Rodger McBurney; Eoin Ritson, Paddy James, Darrell Montgomery, Sam Millar; Tim Small, Glenn Baillie; Josh Bill, Jonny Spence, Chris Cundell, Connor White, Connor Smyth, Jacques Bolger, Matthew Dick, Phil Campbell.

Replacements: Nacho Caldera Crespo, Andrew Ferguson, James Taggart, Ian Caldwell, Jack Lewis.

DIVISION 2A:

Galwegians 7 Queen's University 73, Crowley Park

Highfield 27 Cashel 24, Woodleigh Park

Old Crescent 14 Dolphin 15, Rosbrien

Blackrock College 14 Navan 39, Stradbrook (played on Friday)

Nenagh Ormond 10 UL Bohemians 5, New Ormond Park (played on Friday)

DIVISION 2B:

Belfast Harlequins 10 Dungannon 8, Deramore Park

Rainey Old Boys 35 Greystones 19, Hatrick Park

Sunday's Well 55 Galway Corinthians 13, Irish Independent Park

Sligo 11 MU Barnhall 22, Hamilton Park

Skerries 29 Wanderers 26, Holmpatrick (played on Friday)

DIVISION 2C:

Bangor 20 Midleton 22, Upritchard Park

Bruff 31 Tullamore 5, Kilballyowen Park

Malahide 38 Ballina 17, Estuary Road

Omagh 24 Thomond 10, Thomas Mellon Playing Fields

Seapoint 33 City of Derry 13, Kilbogget Park