All Blacks sweat on fitness of Brodie Retallick

By Digital Desk staff
Saturday, July 27, 2019 - 02:11 PM

The All Blacks may have suffered a major blow to their chances of retaining the Rugby World Cup after influential lock Brodie Retallick left today's 16-all draw with South Africa with an injury.

Retallick was brought off with just over an hour of the game played with a suspected dislocated shoulder.

It comes just eight weeks ahead of the World Cup in Japan.

Medics assessed Retallick's injury afterwards and All Black coach Steve Hansen told the post-match press conference: "He has dislocated his shoulder and is on the way to hospital".

South Africa produced late drama to level the game with New Zealand in Wellington after replacement scrum-half Herschel Jantjies scored a try.

It was converted by fly-half Handre Pollard, who had kicked three penalties, as he held his nerve to level the game.

