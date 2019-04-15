NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»sport

All Blacks star Damian McKenzie ruled out of World Cup

By Digital Desk staff
Monday, April 15, 2019 - 11:35 AM

New Zealand's Damian McKenzie is the latest high-profile player to be ruled out of the 2019 World Cup in Japan.

The 23-year-old full-back has been sidelined for up to nine months, after rupturing his anterior cruciate ligament while playing for the Chiefs in Super Rugby at the weekend.

McKenzie has scored 12 tries and kicked 20 points from the tee during his 23 Test caps for the All Blacks.

Head coach Steve Hansen said: "His World Cup opportunity is gone. He'll still be young enough to make probably the next two.

"It's just important that he gets his knee right and takes his time to come back and achieve the dreams that he wants to achieve."

It comes two weeks after Ireland lost flanker Dan Leavy to a similar injury.

