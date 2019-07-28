News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
All Blacks ‘hopeful’ Retallick will be fit for World Cup after shoulder injury

Sunday, July 28, 2019 - 07:36 AM

New Zealand remain hopeful that Brodie Retallick will be available for Rugby World Cup selection after the lock dislocated his shoulder during the Rugby Championship clash against South Africa on Saturday.

Retallick left the field in agony after a clearout at a ruck in the 61st minute of the 16-16 draw at the Westpac Stadium in Wellington.

The 28-year-old was taken to hospital, with the injury initially casting doubt on Retallick’s hopes to play in Japan.

Today, the All Blacks tweeted to say there was still a possibility the forward would be fit for the tournament starting in September.

“Head Coach Steve Hansen said Brodie Retallick suffered a dislocated shoulder in last night’s Test draw against South Africa,” the team tweeted.

“He says while no timeline is being given on his return to play, the selectors were hopeful that he would be available for RWC selection.”

- PA Sport

