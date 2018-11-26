Home»sport

'All Blacks bombshell': Joe Schmidt's 'shock announcement' makes big news in New Zealand

Monday, November 26, 2018 - 01:29 PM
By Stephen Barry

Joe Schmidt's departure as Ireland head coach after the 2019 Rugby World Cup has also made big news in New Zealand.

The major news websites in Schmidt's home country lead with his decision "to finish coaching".

READ MORE: 'Say it ain't so, Joe': Tributes pour in as Schmidt announces departure as head coach

"All Blacks bombshell: Schmidt makes shock announcement" is the lead story - and the most-read too - on the New Zealand Herald website.

They highlight how it means Schmidt, "widely tipped as the favourite to take over" from Steve Hansen, won't be a contender to be the All Blacks next head coach.

"While many expected him to step down as Ireland head coach, his decision to apparently step away from coaching altogether was a major surprise, with many having pegged Schmidt as the next All Blacks coach," they write.

They say assistant coach Ian Foster will now become favourite to replace Hansen, if he decides to step aside next year.

"Schmidt to quit Ireland," is also on top of the stuff.co.nz homepage.

They report: "Just hours after being named as World Rugby's top coach, the New Zealander appears to have ruled out any chance of him coaching the All Blacks."


