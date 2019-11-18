Alby Mathewson's 15-month Munster stay to end next week

Munster have confirmed Alby Mathewson will depart the province next week.

Following next weekend's Champions Cup clash with Racing 92, the New Zealander's time at Munster will come to an end.

The scrum-half arrived in Munster in August 2018 to provide injury cover when Conor Murray was sidelined.

Since, Mathewson has had two extensions to that contract as he enjoyed a productive stint with the province.

He made 21 appearances last season scoring three tries and has the same number of tries in six appearances this year.

The province announced the 33-year-old's departure today, saying: "A short-term signing, that turned into a 15-month stay.

"Getting stuck in from the get-go, and giving everything to the red jersey, we'll be saying farewell to Alby [at Thomond Park] this weekend."

Commenting on his time at the province, Mathewson said: "Just want to say thank you to the whole Munster Rugby organization for having me.

"I’m lucky to have played for such a world-class and historical club.

"Love my teammates and will miss them a lot. Thanks Limerick for having me.

"To all the supporters you guys are unreal."

Munster are well-stocked at scrum-half to cope with Mathewson's departure.

Conor Murray has returned from the World Cup and he will be backed up by Nick McCarthy, Neil Cronin and Craig Casey.

Munster will take on Racing next weekend after securing a bonus-point win over Ospreys last Saturday.