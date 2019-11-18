News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

Alby Mathewson's 15-month Munster stay to end next week

Alby Mathewson's 15-month Munster stay to end next week
By Steve Neville
Monday, November 18, 2019 - 01:07 PM

Munster have confirmed Alby Mathewson will depart the province next week.

Following next weekend's Champions Cup clash with Racing 92, the New Zealander's time at Munster will come to an end.

The scrum-half arrived in Munster in August 2018 to provide injury cover when Conor Murray was sidelined.

Since, Mathewson has had two extensions to that contract as he enjoyed a productive stint with the province.

He made 21 appearances last season scoring three tries and has the same number of tries in six appearances this year.

The province announced the 33-year-old's departure today, saying: "A short-term signing, that turned into a 15-month stay.

"Getting stuck in from the get-go, and giving everything to the red jersey, we'll be saying farewell to Alby [at Thomond Park] this weekend."

Commenting on his time at the province, Mathewson said: "Just want to say thank you to the whole Munster Rugby organization for having me.

"I’m lucky to have played for such a world-class and historical club.

"Love my teammates and will miss them a lot. Thanks Limerick for having me.

"To all the supporters you guys are unreal."

Munster are well-stocked at scrum-half to cope with Mathewson's departure.

Conor Murray has returned from the World Cup and he will be backed up by Nick McCarthy, Neil Cronin and Craig Casey.

Munster will take on Racing next weekend after securing a bonus-point win over Ospreys last Saturday.

READ MORE

Folau links bushfires with Australian same-sex marriage laws

More on this topic

'Good possibility' JJ Hanrahan could be fit for Racing's visit to Munster'Good possibility' JJ Hanrahan could be fit for Racing's visit to Munster

Unrelenting Munster make every second countUnrelenting Munster make every second count

Munster players getting up to speed with Larkham’s new hurry-up offenceMunster players getting up to speed with Larkham’s new hurry-up offence

The devil is in the detail, insists ConwayThe devil is in the detail, insists Conway

TOPIC: Munster Rugby

More in this Section

Ireland V Denmark in numbersIreland V Denmark in numbers

For Irish football, the stakes have rarely been higherFor Irish football, the stakes have rarely been higher

‘We know we are not a crap team, we are a strong team’‘We know we are not a crap team, we are a strong team’

Ireland V Denmark: Who’ll be right on the night?Ireland V Denmark: Who’ll be right on the night?


Lifestyle

About 70% of our planet is covered in water, in one form or another and it is vital to our survival.Appliance of science: Where does water come from?

Touched by the last rays of the sun, the grey mud of the estuary is dimpled with silver pools. Above them, rooks fly in their thousands, rooks uncountable, on different levels of the air.Interplay of rooks above Cillmanister a lovely mystery

A NEW survey confirms the presence of at least six rare spiders in Killarney National Park.Six rare spiders found in Killarney National Park

IT WAS written about an old ruin in Co Wexford but it may as well have been written for any other place.Islands of Ireland: Cows come home to Inishbarra

More From The Irish Examiner

gaa-podcast
Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, November 16, 2019

  • 1
  • 2
  • 11
  • 13
  • 14
  • 44
  • 41

Full Lotto draw results »