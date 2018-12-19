Alby Mathewson hoping to extend Munster stay

Ten years after a first appearance at Thomond Park and Alby Mathewson is keen to enjoy more magical moments at the famous Limerick ground.

The five-times capped, 33-year-old was then a member of the All Blacks which helped to reopen the redeveloped stadium in sensational fashion in 2008 by beating their provincial hosts in a thrilling spectacle, thanks to a dramatic late Joe Rokocko try.

Fast forward to the present day and the much-travelled Kiwi is now living in Limerick and is contracted to Munster until the end of March.

And despite his age, he is hopeful a run of impressive performances may convince the paymasters within the IRFU that he is worth a new deal.

Current head coach Johann van Graan doesn’t rule out that possibility.

“He’s a brilliant player. I have really enjoyed my time with him. When we got approval from the IRFU to look for a short-term nine, it was great to get a player or his quality. He’s a true professional — he looks after his body, he does his homework, he gives his opinions to team-mates, they way he helps the other nines, it’s just great to have him around. He is a great asset to have for any team.

“He is signed until March but we are working within the Irish system so I wouldn’t like to speculate beyond that.”

Mathewson admits he would love to call Limerick home beyond 2019.

“For me, long-term would be ideal. I have lived in five countries over the last two years picking up contracts here and there. It is tough on my family, my oldest son is eight, he has been to five different schools in the last two years and I have never been away from him for this long. Obviously, over Christmas, it makes it tough but I said to him that it is not forever.

“At 33, people might say I’m old, but I look after myself and I know I can keep proving to myself and to others that I can play and perform at a high level. And I know I can do it for at least another couple of years.”

One of Mathewson’s greatest memories of that first visit to Thomond was the amazing atmosphere in the stadium on that most special of nights.

“I remember how loud the crowd was and then how quiet the crowd was (for goalkickers). Coming from the southern hemisphere, I had never experienced anything like that.

“It wouldn’t happen in New Zealand! It was strange. We were sitting on the bench and it went quiet, we couldn’t believe it. It was probably more off-putting for our kickers than if the crowd was yelling. Munster have a great support base and they have one of the best crowds I have played for.

“It was a really cool occasion, especially given that I was playing my first game with the All Blacks.”

Mathewson was part of the Munster team that ran up more than 60 points in the first meeting with Ulster back in September but acknowledges that the rematch at Kingspan Park on Friday night will be a very different experience.

“We had a really good day in Thomond Park when everything went well,” he recalled. “They’ve improved a lot since then with two good wins in the Champions Cup over the last couple of weeks against Scarlets who are a quality team. They have good players across the board and play an attacking brand. I remember Dwayne Peel from my time at Bristol and he is a very good attacking coach. It’s going to be a lot tougher up there.”