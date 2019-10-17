Air New Zealand poke fun at Ireland fans ahead of quarter-final with cheeky video

Air New Zealand have got behind the All Blacks with a tongue-in-cheek video offering "safety advice" to Irish rugby fans ahead of Saturday's quarter-final between the two sides.

The video - in the style of a flight safety announcement - previews what the airline think Irish fans will go through over the course of the 80 minutes on Saturday.

"Having won two out of the last three games, some Irish supporters may be expecting a pleasant journey. However, we happen to think you might be in for some upcoming turbulence," the video opens.

Irish fans are then instructed to fasten their seatbelts in case they "don't flee too early" during the performance of the Haka.

Anything to add @AerLingus? 😉 — Air New Zealand✈️ (@FlyAirNZ) October 17, 2019

Other advice includes stowing away mobile phones and other devices to avoid launching them at TV screens, and doing likewise with any children to spare them from "colourful" language.

Ireland fans are also told: "Should the game go down to the wire, an oxygen mask will automatically drop down. Otherwise, please remain seated until your disappointment has come to a complete halt."

The airline also called out Aer Lingus on social media, who responded perfectly. Are you ready for take-off ahead of the big game?

Thanks for your concern, but two of our last three flights have actually been very enjoyable! Our crew is briefed, checklist complete and we're ready for take-off #IREvNZL #NZLvIRE #HomeAdvantage https://t.co/i1WrvcuxhV — Aer Lingus (@AerLingus) October 17, 2019

Ireland in a good place but All Blacks built for knockout rugby