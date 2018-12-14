AIL preview: Big test for Dublin University

Dave Mervyn previews this weekend's AIL Division 1A fixtures.

Kick-off 2.30pm unless stated -

DUBLIN UNIVERSITY (4th) v LANSDOWNE (2nd), College Park

All-Ireland League Season's Form: Dublin University: LDLWWWLW; Lansdowne: LLWWWWWW

All-Ireland League Top Scorers: Dublin University: Points: James Fennelly 77; Tries: Robert Russell, Michael Silvester 3 each; Lansdowne: Points: Harry Byrne 38; Tries: Eamonn Mills 5

The big tests continue to come thick and fast for Dublin University who, just a week on from claiming the scalp of Clontarf, host defending champions Lansdowne this weekend. These are two of the division's form teams with ten wins between them in the last six rounds.

Lansdowne crushed Trinity twice last season, winning by 40 and 50 points respectively, but the margin should be a lot closer this time given the students' current run. Tony Smeeth is able to bring Michael Silvester back in at full-back, with Jack Kelly switching to midfield, and Donnacha Mescal is the other change at loosehead prop.

Their maul defence is sure to be thoroughly tested by Lansdowne's well-oiled lineout. Leinster Academy hooker Ronan Kelleher helped himself to a hat-trick of tries against UCC last week. Willie Fay, an Under-20 player last season, will start at number 8 for the visitors, who also bring in Tom Roche and Peter Sullivan in the backs.

Recent League Meetings - Saturday, September 30, 2017: Dublin University 12 Lansdowne 52, College Park; Saturday, March 24, 2018: Lansdowne 76 Dublin University 26, Aviva Stadium back pitch

TERENURE COLLEGE (10th) v CORK CONSTITUTION (1st), Lakelands Park

All-Ireland League Season's Form: Terenure College: LLLWLLLL; Cork Constitution: WWWLWWWW

All-Ireland League Top Scorers: Terenure College: Points: Matthew Byrne 25; Tries: Matthew Byrne 5; Cork Constitution: Points: Aidan Moynihan 56; Tries: JJ O'Neill, Rob Jermyn 4 each

A full 28 points separate these sides in the table currently, with Terenure desperately scrapping for an elusive win ahead of the Christmas break. This is their first meeting with Cork Constitution since losing last April's semi-final 22-15 at Lakelands Park.

James Blaney's charges won last year's corresponding fixture 39-35, but a repeat result looks very unlikely given Cork Con's table-topping form and excellent recent defensive performances - they kept both UCD and Young Munster to just three points, the same tally 'Nure managed at Belfield last Saturday.

Prop Patrick Casey's try-scoring and scrummaging impact off the Con bench against Munsters was yet more evidence of their strength in depth. Flanker Joe McSwiney, who touched down twice in the last fortnight, and full-back Shane Daly, with two tries in three games, have been popping up with regular scores.

Recent League Meetings - Saturday, April 7, 2018: Cork Constitution 30 Terenure College 27, Temple Hill; Saturday, April 28, 2018: Semi-Final: Terenure College 15 Cork Constitution 22, Lakelands Park

UCC (9th) v GARRYOWEN (5th), the Mardyke

All-Ireland League Season's Form: UCC: LLLLLLWL; Garryowen: WWLLLWWW

All-Ireland League Top Scorers: UCC: Points: James Taylor 53; Tries: John Poland, Ryan Murphy 4 each; Garryowen: Points: Ben Healy 37; Tries: Cian O'Shea 3

A huge encounter for these Munster rivals with second-from-bottom UCC chasing their second win, while Garryowen, fresh from their late derby heroics against Shannon, looking to finish off the first half of the season with a fourth successive victory.

UCC boss Brian Walsh had an obvious eye on this game with his selection against Lansdowne last week. The team line-up includes eight changes as Murray Linn, Cian Bohane, John Poland, Travis Coomey, Rob O'Donovan, Darragh Moloney, John Hodnett and Ryan Murphy all return.

The students' talismanic number 8 Murphy will be a marked man with three tries in the last three rounds, a feat matched by Garryowen winger Cian O'Shea. The outcome could hinge on the battle of young out-halves James Taylor and Ben Healy, two of the most promising number 10s in the league.

Recent League Meetings - N/A

YOUNG MUNSTER (8th) v CLONTARF (3rd), Tom Clifford Park

All-Ireland League Season's Form: Young Munster: WLWLLLDL; Clontarf: WWWWWWLL

All-Ireland League Top Scorers: Young Munster: Points: Clayton Stewart 49; Tries: Darragh O'Neill 5; Clontarf: Points: David Joyce 46; Tries: Matt D'Arcy 3

Both Young Munster and Clontarf went without a win in the last two rounds, so they won't lack for motivation as they look to sign off before Christmas in winning fashion. A first victory since October 19 would give the Cookies a much-needed lift.

READ MORE: Murray set for 120th cap as Munster team named for Castres clash

Last season's two meetings ended in away wins, 'Tarf triumphing 23-23 at Greenfields thanks to replacement Conor Kelly's last-minute penalty and January's return fixture finishing 25-16 in Munsters' favour with provincial players Gavin Coombes and Dan Goggin getting among the tries.

Former Munster Academy colleague Alan Tynan and Jack Power are set to oppose each other at full-back this afternoon, but with heavy rain and wind expected, the packs will have the biggest say with a big onus on the set piece platform.

Recent League Meetings - Saturday, November 25, 2017: Young Munster 22 Clontarf 23, Tom Clifford Park; Saturday, January 27, 2018: Clontarf 16 Young Munster 25, Castle Avenue

SHANNON (7th) v UCD (6th), Thomond Park main pitch, 4pm

All-Ireland League Season's Form: Shannon: LWWLWLLL; UCD: WDLWLLDW

All-Ireland League Top Scorers: Shannon: Points: Jake Flannery 60; Tries: Jake Flannery 4; UCD: Points: Matthew Gilsenan 29; Tries: Ronan Foley 4

UCD's Leinster players made their mark last weekend, helping the students carve out a 31-3 bonus point win over Terenure. But the likes of Hugo Keenan and Jimmy O'Brien miss the trip to Shannon with head coach Andy Skehan making seven changes in personnel.

Ian O'Kelly and Nick Peters slot in at half-back, with Conall Doherty and Gavin Mullin, a try scorer against 'Nure, also starting in the back-line, while former captain Emmet MacMahon, Leinster Academy prop Michael Milne and Bobby Sheehan swap in up front.

This will be Shannon's second outing of the campaign on Thomond Park's main pitch, following on from their 23-10 second round success against Young Munster. Their talented young out-half Jake Flannery picked up his fourth league try against Garryowen, taking his overall tally to 60 points as the division's second top scorer.

Recent League Meetings - Saturday, November 29, 2008: Shannon 36 UCD 9, Coonagh; Saturday, May 4, 2013: Promotion/Relegation Play-Off: Shannon 0 UCD 42, Coonagh