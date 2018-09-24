Aidan Moynihan holds his nerve as Cork Constitution pip UCC in Munster Senior Cup cracker

By Charlie Mulqueen

Holders Garryowen, Cork Constitution and Shannon advanced to the last four of the Bank of Ireland Munster Senior Cup.

The game between Cashel and Highfield was postponed leaving Garryowen and Shannon to meet in an all-Division One AIL clash at Dooradoyle next weekend while Con will have home advantage against the winners of the re-arranged tie.

Cork Constitution 27 - 26 UCC

Those sounding the death knell for Munster Cup rugby would have had food for thought at Temple Hill on Saturday when an Aidan Moynihan penalty snatched victory for the hosts in a thrilling tie.

It was a game in which players from both sides distinguished themselves. Gary Bradley, a son of Michael and only a couple of years out of PBC, started at scrum-half for Con and did exceptionally well until replaced by John Poland, who had been outstanding the night before for Munster A in their Celtic Cup defeat of Dragons A.

The experience of Niall Kenneally and Rob Jermyn also told in Con’s favour although Cian Bohane in the centre for College displayed the kind of class that earned him a Munster contract a few years ago and there was also much to admire in the play of students’ out-half James Taylor.

“I think it is fair to say we were flattered to be so far ahead in the first half”, acknowledged Con coach Brian Hickey of their 24-5 lead. “We got some nice tries although they were of the turnover variety.

College got off to a good start to the second half and scored some fine tries and took the lead before Aidan Moynihan held his nerve and saved us by kicking a difficult penalty from a very difficult position. What stands out for me is how a game like this will teach players on both sides how to play a Munster Cup match.

It had everything you expect from a game between these two sides and is better than 60 hours of training”.

Tries by Niall Kenneally, Rob Jermyn and Liam O’Connell, all converted by Moynihan, sent Con 21-0 ahead after a half hour. The first sign of a College recovery came with a try by Ryan Murphy before half-time before the stormed out on the restart with tries from Peter Sylvester, Richard Walsh and Bohane.

Taylor added the points to all three but their hopes were dashed at the death when Moynihan, who had also found the target early in the second half, displayed admirable composure to land the decisive score.

Sundays Well 0 - 36 Shannon

Shannon ran in six tries and looked extremely impressive at Musgrave Park when strolling past a disappointing Sundays Well side which had three players yellow carded.

Nevertheless, there was never any doubt as to Shannon’s supremacy from the 9th minute when scrum-half Aaron Hehir nipped through a gap in the home defence after a close-range line-out and Keith Kavanagh converted.

The Tom Hayes-coached Shannon outfit held sway up front where skipper Ronan Coffey and his second-row partner Luke Moylan along with prop Tony Cusack were outstanding allowing Kavanagh and Hehir and speedsters Will Leonard and Nathan Randles to make good use of the plentiful possession they received.

Robbie Deegan scored an intercept try and Randles grabbed a couple to leave Shannon 24-0 in front at the interval. Further tries followed in the second half from Ethan Moloney and Ger Finucane with Kavanagh landing his third conversion.