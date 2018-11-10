Home»Sport

Addison to start against Argentina as Henshaw injured in warm-up

Saturday, November 10, 2018 - 06:30 PM

Update 6.30pm: Robbie Henshaw is a late withdrawal for Ireland's clash with Argentina today due to a minor hamstring complaint picked up in the warm-up.

Ulster star Will Addison will step into the starting XV for his full Ireland debut.

Earlier: Sean O'Brien set for long-awaited start against Argentina

Sean O'Brien will make his first start in almost a year as Ireland host Argentina in Dublin this evening.

The British and Irish Lions flanker slots back into boss Joe Schmidt's first-choice Ireland back-row, with Munster men Peter O'Mahony and CJ Stander completing the loose-forward trio.

Full-back Jordan Larmour is bidding to build on his hat-trick in the 54-7 Italy thumping from last weekend, while Argentina have former Leicester flanker Pablo Matera as captain and Nicolas Sanchez are set to direct proceedings from fly-half.

- PA


KEYWORDS

SportRugbyIrelandArgentina

Related Articles

Wales finally topple Australia at the 14th time of asking

England denied at the death by New Zealand comeback

Seymour hat-trick helps Scotland to convincing win over Fiji

Letters from the front line: Mike Ross’s autobiography an underrated gem

More in this Section

Solari wants Real Madrid to stay hungry in pursuit of points

Lionel Messi returns as Barca take on Real Betis but Ousmane Dembele misses out

Klopp confident Liverpool can bounce back against Fulham

Richard Dunne: United’s defence does not inspire confidence


Breaking Stories

Musical theatre review: The Band - BGE Theatre, Dublin

Album review: The Beatles - The White Album

The best Christmas markets right on your doorstep

Europe's must-see winter wonderlands

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, November 07, 2018

    • 1
    • 8
    • 11
    • 22
    • 28
    • 32
    • 35

Full Lotto draw results »