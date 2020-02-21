Adam Griggs makes two changes to Ireland's women's team for England clash

Ireland's women's coach Adam Griggs has made two changes for their match against England in Doncaster on Sunday.

With Beibhinn Parsons taking a break to concentrate on her Leaving Cert, there is a start on the wing for Aoife Doyle.

Katie Fitzhenry has been brought in at inside-centre for her first start of the tournament.

Adam Griggs said "We are really looking forward to traveling over to Doncaster for this match. We have had a solid start to the tournament with two wins and are happy with the step up in our performance from week to week so far.

"England are the defending champions and are coming into this game unbeaten too so it’s going to be a real challenge.

However we intend to focus on what we can control within our own game and believe if we get our systems right that we should be able to really put them under pressure.

"We have no intention of giving them anything easy and are relishing the opportunity to test ourselves against one of the best in the world."

This game will be broadcast on RTE 2 with coverage starting from 12.30pm.

READ MORE Manu Tuilagi to start against Ireland; Eddie Jones reshuffles England back three

Ireland Women Team & Replacements v England:

15- Eimear Considine (UL Bohemian/ Munster)

14 - Lauren Delany (Firwood Waterloo/ IQ Rugby)

13 - Sene Naoupu (Old Belvedere/ Leinster)

12 - Katie Fitzhenry (Blackrock/ Leinster)

11 - Aoife Doyle (Railway Union/ Munster)

10 - Claire Keohane (Railway Union/ Munster)

9 - Kathryn Dane (Old Belvedere/ Ulster)

1 - Lindsay Peat (Railway Union/ Leinster)

2 - Cliodhna Moloney (Wasps/ IQ Rugby)

3 - Linda Djougang (Old Belvedere/ Leinster)

4 - Aoife McDermott (Railway Union/ Leinster)

5 – Judy Bobbett (Blackrock/ Leinster)

6 - Ciara Griffin (UL Bohemian/ Munster) Capt.

7 - Edel McMahon (Wasps/ Connacht / IQ Rugby)

8 - Anna Caplice (Harlequins/ IQ Rugby)

Replacements:

16 - Victoria Dabanovich O'Mahony (Old Belvedere/ Leinster)

17 - Laura Feely (Galwegians/ Connacht)

18 - Leah Lyons (Harlequins/ IQ Rugby)

19 - Ciara Cooney (Railway Union/ Leinster)

20 - Dorothy Wall (Railway Union/ Munster)

21 - Nicole Cronin (UL Bohemian / Munster)

22 - Larissa Muldoon (Railway Union/ Leinster)

23 - Hannah Tyrrell (Old Belvedere RFC/ Leinster)