Adam Byrne to miss rest of the season for Leinster

Leinster will be without Adam Byrne for the rest of the season.

The winger's campaign has been ended by a quad injury picked up in their recent defeat to Glasgow.

Sean Cronin will sit out the Blues' trip to Ulster in the Guinness Pro14 this Saturday with a calf injury but the province have not put a timeline on his recovery.

Rhys Ruddock is following the return-to-play protocols after feeling unwell after the captain's run ahead of last weekend's victory over Toulouse in the Heineken Champions Cup.

Prop Andrew Porter and scrum-half Jamison Gibson-Park are doubts for this weekend with pectorial and hamstring injuries respectively.

