Adam Beard replaces injured Cory Hill in only Wales change for Scotland clash

Tuesday, March 05, 2019 - 01:59 PM

Wales head coach Warren Gatland has made one change to his starting line-up for Saturday’s Guinness Six Nations clash against Scotland.

Ospreys lock Adam Beard replaces Cory Hill, who will miss the rest of the tournament after suffering an ankle injury during Wales’ 21-13 victory over England 10 days ago.

Scarlets forward Jake Ball takes Beard’s place on the bench, with Gatland announcing the team for Murrayfield 48 hours earlier than initially planned.

Although full-back Leigh Halfpenny continued his comeback for the Scarlets three days ago after suffering concussion in November, Gatland has retained Ospreys centre Owen Watkin as the outside back on replacement duty.

Wales are chasing a 13th successive victory, having not been beaten since the midway point of last season’s Six Nations when Ireland toppled them 37-27 in Dublin.

And if they beat Scotland – then defeat Ireland in Cardiff seven days later – it would secure the title and a Grand Slam in Gatland’s final Six Nations campaign at the helm.

Warren Gatland is in charge of his final Six Nations campaign with Wales (Paul Harding/PA)

Although they lost to Scotland in Edinburgh on their last visit two years ago, Wales won the four previous Murrayfield encounters.

And they will face a Scotland side defeated in the last two Six Nations games this season, losing to Ireland and France.

Wales last won the Six Nations in 2013, with their latest Grand Slam being clinched the previous season.

- Press Association

