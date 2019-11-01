News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
HOME THE DAILY DONAL FANZONE DATA CENTRE
Home»sport

A first start for Keynan Knox among 11 Munster changes

A first start for Keynan Knox among 11 Munster changes
By Stephen Barry
Friday, November 01, 2019 - 12:55 PM

Johann van Graan has made 11 changes to his Munster team for their Pro14 trip to Cardiff tomorrow.

Academy prop Keynan Knox is selected for his first competitive start, having made two appearances off the bench this season. The 20-year-old was recruited from the South African schools system last year.

Jack O’Donoghue, the only forward to be retained from the victory over the Ospreys, captains the side for the second time in his career. Dan Goggin, Calvin Nash, and Shane Daly are the other trio to hold their places.

Alex Wootton returns from a knee injury to make his first appearance since March, starting in the back-three alongside Nash and Daly, who switches to full-back.

Sammy Arnold makes his first start of the season beside Goggin in the centre, while JJ Hanrahan and Alby Mathewson make up the half-backs.

Knox will form the front-row alongside Jeremy Loughman and Kevin O’Byrne, with Fineen Wycherley and Darren O’Shea slotting in behind them in the second-row.

Chris Cloete and Arno Botha return to the team with Waterford-man O’Donoghue in the back-row.

Conor Oliver is set to make his first appearance of the season off the bench.

Munster: Shane Daly; Calvin Nash, Sammy Arnold, Dan Goggin, Alex Wootton; JJ Hanrahan, Alby Mathewson; Jeremy Loughman, Kevin O’Byrne, Keynan Knox; Fineen Wycherley, Darren O’Shea; Jack O’Donoghue (c), Chris Cloete, Arno Botha.

Replacements: Diarmuid Barron, Liam O’Connor, Stephen Archer, Jed Holloway, Conor Oliver, Nick McCarthy, Tyler Bleyendaal, Rory Scannell.

Cardiff Blues: Matthew Morgan; Jason Harries, Rey Lee-Lo, Garyn Smith, Aled Summerhill; Jarrod Evans, Lloyd Williams (c); Corey Domachowski, Liam Belcher, Scott Andrews; Josh Turnbull, Rory Thornton; Shane Lewis-Hughes, Olly Robinson, Will Boyde.

Replacements: Kirby Myhill, Brad Thyer, Keiron Assiratti, Seb Davies, Nick Williams, Lewis Jones, Jason Tovey, Willis Halaholo.

READ MORE

Ronan O'Gara: Jones has delivered form when it mattered

More on this topic

Nick McCarthy ready to battle for Munster placeNick McCarthy ready to battle for Munster place

Ferreira extends Munster contract as Rowntree links up with squadFerreira extends Munster contract as Rowntree links up with squad

Munster claim bonus point win against poor OspreysMunster claim bonus point win against poor Ospreys

Pro14 team news: Jack O'Sullivan and Jed Holloway handed first Munster startsPro14 team news: Jack O'Sullivan and Jed Holloway handed first Munster starts

TOPIC: Munster Rugby

More in this Section

Lohan confirmed for Banner hot seat as board hits back at online criticsLohan confirmed for Banner hot seat as board hits back at online critics

Cullen: 'Dev’ wants to be remembered for what he does next'Cullen: 'Dev’ wants to be remembered for what he does next'

The 'Irish' Jones chasing World Cup glory with an adopted countryThe 'Irish' Jones chasing World Cup glory with an adopted country

Cooney hopes for a new chapter after his World Cup heartbreakCooney hopes for a new chapter after his World Cup heartbreak


Lifestyle

Sharon Ní Chonchúir talks to US psychologist Sarah Hill, who says the pill can affect your behaviour, sense of smell and choice of partner.Hormone control: How the pill changes your behaviour

Along with many question marks about the long-term effects of e-cigarettes, experts are concerned young people will eventually migrate from vaping to smoking. Áilin Quinlan reports.Cloud on the horizon: Should we worry about teen vaping?

Childline in Britain explains how parents can make sure their adolescent children realise porn often isn’t realistic and may be inappropriate for young teens.Ask an expert: How do I talk to my child about watching online porn?

There’s a chill in the air and it’s time to hibernate at home. Gabrielle Fagan hunts the hottest buys (and bargains) to warm up rooms.10 easy ways to cosy up your home for winter

More From The Irish Examiner

HOME THE DAILY DONAL FANZONE DATA CENTRE
Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, October 30, 2019

  • 1
  • 3
  • 7
  • 13
  • 23
  • 25
  • 6

Full Lotto draw results »