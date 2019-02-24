NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
5 things we learned from the Six Nations this weekend

Sunday, February 24, 2019 - 01:08 PM

Wales are the new Guinness Six Nations leaders after toppling England 21-13 in Cardiff.

Here Press Association Spot examines five things arising from round three of the Championship.

Gatland Twickenham bound?

Wales’ victory was all about landing a blow in an age-old rivalry, but a fascinating sub-plot is what impact the result could have on Warren Gatland’s future. The Kiwi head coach is to step down after the World Cup and the favourite to succeed Eddie Jones, who could also depart in the wake of Japan 2019, will have enhanced his prospects of being recruited by Twickenham after out-coaching the England boss in Cardiff.

Wales march on

‘Flying under the radar’ was the phrase used to describe the pre-Six Nations outlook on Wales, who were rarely talked up as the title focus centered on Ireland and England. Now they stand alone as the only unbeaten team, offering the chance for Gatland to celebrate his final Championship by claiming a Grand Slam with a national-record 12th successive Test win now in the bank. Only Scotland and Ireland can spoil the script.

England bowed but unbroken

Jones’ men remain title favourites in the eyes of bookmakers and with a kind end to the tournament in the form of home clashes with Italy and Scotland, they could easily gatecrash Wales’ party. Following rampant wins against Ireland and France, they suffered a crash landing at the Principality Stadium but apart from their bizarre unravelling in the second half they remain on track in World Cup year.

The ‘timebomb’ goes off

Kyle Sinckler (far right) is an “emotional timebomb”, according to Warren Gatland (David Davies/PA)

“He’s a young player on the way up. Look after him a bit, hey” was the appeal from Jones as he reflected on the two defensive penalties Kyle Sinckler conceded before being replaced. Gatland identified the Lions prop as an “emotional timebomb” in the build-up and he was clearly targeted by Wales until he trooped off to a chorus of boos. Until that point he was magnificent, but England know that all future opponents will see events at the Principality Stadium as encouragement to wind him up.

Scotland’s lack of depth

A 27-10 collapse in Paris demonstrated the frailty of Scotland’s squad. Key players Finn Russell, Stuart Hogg, Huw Jones and Ryan Wilson had all been lost to injury and Gregor Townsend’s side duly suffered in a scoreline that flattered them. With everyone fit, they have a chance of making waves. Lose a few bodies, however, and they are struggling in the wrong half of the Championship.

- Press Association

EnglandFrancerugby unionScotlandSix NationsWales

