13 Ireland players released to provinces as Addison remains in 23-man squad

Thirteen Ireland players have been released back to their provinces to get game-time as the Guinness Six Nations heads for a weekend off.

Will Addison is the only player who hasn't seen game-time in the Six Nations so far to be retained.

Andy Farrell will retain a squad of 23 players for a two-day camp in Cork this week, with Will Addison the only player who hasn't been selected in the Six Nations so far to be retained.

Caelan Doris, who suffered a head injury on his debut against Scotland, is also kept with the squad.

Of the 23 who featured in the victory over Wales, replacement hooker and flanker Ronan Kelleher and Max Deegan, who both made their international debuts in this campaign, return to Leinster to get more game-time under their belts.

They're joined by provincial teammates Dave Kearney, Luke McGrath, and Will Connors as Leinster prepare to host the Cheetahs in the Pro14 on Saturday.

Chris Farrell and Jack O’Donoghue return to Munster, who welcome Southern Kings to Musgrave Park on Friday night.

Billy Burns, Stuart McCloskey, Jack McGrath, and Tom O’Toole will be available for Ulster's trip to the Ospreys, while Andy Friend can include Ultan Dillane and David Heffernan in Connacht's plans for Cardiff Blues at The Sportsground.

Farrell's 23-man squad will host an Open Session in CIT on Thursday, when they will train with the Ireland U20 squad.