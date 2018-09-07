Home»Sport

11 changes to Leinster team for Scarlets showdown; Connacht make four changes

Friday, September 07, 2018 - 01:10 PM

Robbie Henshaw, Jordan Larmour and Devin Toner are back in the Leinster team for tomorrow's Pro14 match against the Scarlets in Wales.

Coach Leo Cullen has made 11 changes from the side that beat Cardiff last week.

Captain Rhys Ruddock, Ross Byrne, Rory O'Loughlin and Josh Murphy are the only players to retain their places.

Cian Healy, Sean Cronin and Tadhg Furlong come into the front row.

Connacht have made four changes to their team to face Zebre at the Sportsground.

Sean O'Brien and Gavin Thornbury will make their returns from injury, while Quinn Roux and Eoin Griffin are also recalled.

Meanwhile, Tadhg Beirne is set to make his eagerly awaited Munster debut this evening.

The former Leinster and Scarlets lock has been named on the bench for their Pro14 trip to Glasgow.

Another former Leinster player Jordi Murphy lines out with Ulster for the first time when they face Edinburgh in Belfast.

