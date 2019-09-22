News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

Roy Keane ‘shocked and saddened’ by United following defeat to West Ham

Roy Keane ‘shocked and saddened’ by United following defeat to West Ham
By Press Association
Sunday, September 22, 2019 - 06:57 PM

Former Manchester United captain Roy Keane said he was “shocked and saddened” by how bad his old team were in their 2-0 defeat at West Ham.

Andriy Yarmolenko had given the hosts the lead, before Aaron Cresswell finished United off with a stunning free-kick late on.

The Reds, who have finished in the top four just twice since Alex Ferguson retired in 2013, have not won on their travels in the Premier League since February – a run of seven matches equalling an unwanted club record.

Keane, who won 13 major trophies during his spell at Old Trafford under Ferguson, said on Sky Sports: “I was shocked and saddened by how bad they were today.

Roy Keane lifting one of the seven Premier League titles he won at Manchester United (Phil Noble/PA)
Roy Keane lifting one of the seven Premier League titles he won at Manchester United (Phil Noble/PA)

“They were lacklustre, no quality, lack of desire, lack of leaders, lack of characters.

“It’s a long way back for United but scary how far they’ve fallen.”

Former United boss Jose Mourinho, sacked by the club in December of last year, echoed Keane’s words and admitted he did not have anything good to say about the visitors’ performance.

He said on Sky Sports: “I can’t find any positives. We were bad last season, but I don’t see any improvement this season – even with three new players.

“I have to say, players with a positive impact. I like the three and I think they’re bringing good quality to the team.

“But the team, as a team, I don’t like at all. I’m not surprised by the result and I don’t think Ole (Gunnar Solskjaer) can take many positives from the game.”

Meanwhile, former United defender Patrice Evra suggested on Instagram that he was willing to get involved to help his old club.

He posted: “I think it’s time to get our hands dirty! Manchester United board, are you ready to let us help you guys?”

West Ham appeared to mock a song Manchester United fans sing about Solskjaer by posting a picture of their manager Manuel Pellegrini under the words ‘at the wheel’.

- Press Association

READ MORE

Liverpool extend winning run at Chelsea

More on this topic

Aubameyang hits winner as 10-man Arsenal twice come from behind to sink VillaAubameyang hits winner as 10-man Arsenal twice come from behind to sink Villa

Liverpool extend winning run at ChelseaLiverpool extend winning run at Chelsea

Nuno hails Wolves spirit after last-gasp leveller denies PalaceNuno hails Wolves spirit after last-gasp leveller denies Palace

Jota strikes late to earn Wolves a point at PalaceJota strikes late to earn Wolves a point at Palace

Jose MourinhoPatrice EvraPremier LeagueRoy KeaneTOPIC: Premier League

More in this Section

Pepe still has plenty to do, admits Arsenal boss EmeryPepe still has plenty to do, admits Arsenal boss Emery

Granada stun Barcelona to move top of LaLigaGranada stun Barcelona to move top of LaLiga

Farrell urges England to tap into nation’s love for big tournamentsFarrell urges England to tap into nation’s love for big tournaments

Lukaku on target as Inter return to Serie A summit with Milan derby winLukaku on target as Inter return to Serie A summit with Milan derby win


Lifestyle

Brian Caliendo owns and runs Liber Bookshop on O’Connell St, Sligo, with his wife Ailbhe Finnegan.We Sell Books: ‘I can get it on Amazon, but I prefer to get it from ye’

Dylan Tighe’s overdubbing of a classic tale of depravity to give it an Irish context is one of the most interesting offerings at Dublin Theatre Festival, writes Alan O’Riordan.Classic 120 Days of Sodom redubbed for Irish context

Marian Duggan was in her 20s and could not imagine that her symptoms could be so serious, not even when a tennis-ball-size cyst was removed from her left ovary, says Helen O’Callaghan.'I thought I was too young to have cancer'

Yvonne Young, group assistant director of nursing, University of Limerick Hospitals Group and National Sepsis TeamWorking Life: Yvonne Young, group assistant director of nursing

More From The Irish Examiner

HOME DONAL`S VLOG FANZONE DATA CENTRE

gaa-podcast
Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, September 21, 2019

  • 6
  • 8
  • 13
  • 15
  • 21
  • 30
  • 17

Full Lotto draw results »