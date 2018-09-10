Roy Keane admits to going ‘overboard’ with rollickings

By Liam Mackey

Roy Keane had admitted to Martin O’Neill that he has sometimes gone “overboard” when dishing out criticism to players, according to the Ireland manager.

With the crushing 4-1 defeat in Wales proving no sort of distraction from continuing speculation about behind the scenes row in the summer involving Keane, Jon Walters and Harry Arter — and which subsequently saw the Cardiff City man withdraw from the Irish squad — O’Neill was once again defending his assistant manager in an interview which took place before the Cardiff rout but which was published in yesterday’s Sunday newspapers.

“When Roy was at Manchester United, he dished out rollickings to everyone around him, he was Alex Ferguson’s man on the pitch,” said the manager.

“I’ve seen it, I was Leicester manager at Filbert Street and he was at top players like Gary Neville inside five minutes, he drove them on. It depends how you react, I think the players would have accepted it because he was driving them on to win titles.

“Sometimes he does give out rollickings and there have been times when he’s come to me and said, ‘I went overboard there, I’ll have a word with the lad’ — and he does.”

“Players have to listen too. Roy is a person who commands respect and players listen to him as well.

“And sometimes it comes down to the player involved. Jon Walters was involved in that business earlier in the year but he was with us this week. You can have altercations, argument, tough words said. I think you can put that behind you. Walters certainly did.

“Of course Jon is well able to give back as good as he gets from anyone . . .

“To me, I didn’t expect it to be a real, real issue, otherwise . . . I put Harry in the squad, speaking to him at the time. I know he was mentioning something about it but I thought he’d just join the squad like Walters. Not a problem with Jon.”

“During my time,” O’Neill added. “I’ve had a number of arguments with players but it hasn’t hit the headlines.”

Meanwhile, ahead of tomorrow night’s friendly against Poland in Wrocklaw, Ronan Curtis has been added to the senior squad.

The 22-year-old has scored five goals in six games for Portsmouth after joining from Derry City and has impressed for Noel King’s Under-21s, netting the equaliser in a 1-1 draw in Kosovo last Friday.

However, Curtis is suspended for Tuesday’s qualifier against Germany in Tallaght Stadium so he will link up with the senior squad instead.

The latest injury blow in the Irish camp has seen Stephen Ward, who earned his 50th senior cap in the defeat to Wales, return to Burnley with a foot problem.

That could mean a run out from the start in Wrocklaw for Sheffield United’s Enda Stevens after he replaced Ward from off the bench in Cardiff to earn his first competitive cap.

“You have to be ready when called upon,” says the former St Pat’s and Shamrock Rovers man. “It was disappointing for him to come off injured but I’m ready to fill in if selected.”

Liverpool goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher has also left the squad following two days’ training in Dragon Park, Newport.

Republic of Ireland Squad:

Goalkeepers: Colin Doyle (Hearts), Sean McDermott (Kristiansund BK), Darren Randolph (Middlesbrough)

Defenders: Seamus Coleman (Everton), Cyrus Christie (Fulham), Matt Doherty (Wolverhampton Wanderers), Shane Duffy (Brighton & Hove Albion), Richard Keogh (Derby County), Ciaran Clark (Newcastle United), Kevin Long (Burnley), John Egan, Enda Stevens (Sheffield United)

Midfielders: Alan Judge (Brentford), Jeff Hendrick (Burnley), Conor Hourihane (Aston Villa), Shaun Williams (Millwall), David Meyler (Reading), Daryl Horgan (Hibernian), Callum O’Dowda (Bristol City)

Forwards: Graham Burke, Callum Robinson (Preston North End), Aiden O’Brien (Millwall), Ronan Cutis (Portsmouth).