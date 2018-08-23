Roving life suits new Connacht boss Andy Friend just fine

Andy Friend has been happy to live a roving life as a rugby coach, despite persuading his wife of the merits of moving into a 15th home in 23 years when the family left Australia to join Connacht this summer.

The former Australia Sevens head coach was Connacht’s choice to replace New Zealander Kieran Keane as the boss after a disappointing one-season stint under the Kiwi last season.

For Friend, 49, it is the latest stop on a long road that has taken in Sydney with the Waratahs, London with Harlequins, his home city of Canberra with the Brumbies and two spells in Japan with different clubs before returning to Australia to take over the men’s sevens team. Now comes Galway, and once he was convinced Connacht shared his vision, it was no drama making the move.

“It actually wasn’t a sacrifice, just a big shift,” Friend said.

“Honestly, it was the people. So when we got here we met Willie (Ruane, chief executive) and the board and talked more about football and their ambitions as a club and organisation. Probably the way they were going about it just seemed to fit.”

“To me, there are some very genuine people and I like that. Then it was a chat with my wife to say ‘listen, can we uproot to Ireland?’ This our 15th home in 23 years, so we’ve done that and she’s a pretty patient lady.”

Moving from place to place and from job to job is not many people’s idea of a normal lifestyle but Friend would not have it any other way.

“It’s funny because I’ve got a version of normal and I’ve worked out that my normal is pretty abnormal to most people. I’ve never stopped to think about it. I look at it as an absolute honour to do what I’ve done.

“We’ve lived in Japan for seven years in two different stints. Lived in the UK for three years coaching there, I’ve coached with the Waratahs, with the Brumbies, coached Aussie Sevens, and travelled the world and now over here. So if you asked me would I do it all over again, yes I would.

“I’m still married and I’ve got two great kids so it seems to work for us. It’s been really enjoyable. I’ve been here for eight weeks now and impressed with the squad, with the playing group, their ambition and their coachability. I’ve been impressed with the coaching staff and the organisation and the clarity in what they’re doing and it’s been a positive start.”