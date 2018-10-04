Ross Barkley has no regrets over Chelsea move

By Matt McGeehan

Ross Barkley says he had to leave Everton for Chelsea last season to satisfy his ambitions of challenging for silverware.

Barkley left boyhood club Everton in January, with his contract winding down.

After a poor start at Stamford Bridge under Antonio Conte — and missing out on the England World Cup squad in the summer — the 24-year-old has thrived under new Chelsea head coach Maurizio Sarri and hopes to be named in Gareth Southgate’s squad for this month’s matches with World Cup finalists Croatia and Spain.

“It was a really difficult choice for me to make (to leave Everton), but I felt it was the right time to take the step,” Barkley said, ahead of tonight’s Europa League Group L tie with Hungarian champions Vidi at Stamford Bridge..

“I believed we were going in the right direction at Everton, to be a massive club and compete for titles, but it didn’t go that way and I needed to take this chance.”

“I’m playing a big role in the side at the minute and I believe my performances show I’m capable of being in the England squad, hopefully.”

Mateo Kovacic has been preferred to Barkley of late in the Premier League, but the England midfielder started the Europa League win at PAOK and the Carabao Cup success at Liverpool.

“The amount of games I’ve played, I’m ready to be called up,” Barkley added.

Southgate last month outlined his desire for a creative midfielder in the mould of Paul Gascoigne, something which might have attracted Barkley’s attention given prior comparisons made between the two players.

After a series of seasons interrupted by injury, including last term on joining Chelsea from Everton in January, Barkley believes he is improving under Sarri.

“His style of play really suits mine,” Barkley added.

“As the season goes on I’ll show a lot more what I’m capable of, I’ll start to score a lot more and assist a lot more.”

Sarri suggested Ruben Loftus-Cheek, who did play for England at the World Cup, could be selected tonight after recovering from a shin injury.

Pedro has overcome a shoulder issue and could also feature, while Sarri would not be drawn on whether Eden Hazard would play, with changes planned.

Sarri has never won a trophy, but hopes to end that wait this season and secure Champions League qualification for the Blues.

Sarri said: “I think at the moment for my club it’s more important to be in Champions League. To play in the Champions League is more important at the moment. I want to arrive in the end in the Europa League. I am here to win, I want to win, I want to win something. I hope to be able to do it.”

Vidi boss Marko Nikolic believes his Hungarian champions are not in London as tourists.

“We didn’t come here just to enjoy and take photos... Chelsea are in my opinion in the top 10 teams in the world,” he said. “This team has a big mentality and they will try to make a big, big, big surprise.”