Home»Sport

Roscommon looking outside the county for McStay’s successor

Wednesday, October 10, 2018 - 05:10 AM
By John Fogarty
GAA Correspondent

Roscommon, the only senior football team yet to confirm a manager for 2019, are hoping to recruit a successor to Kevin McStay from outside the county.

The likes of former Mayo boss Stephen Rochford and Dublin ladies senior football two-time All-Ireland winning manager Mick Bohan had been sounded out about the role, but both ruled themselves out of the running.

Meanwhile the individual in discussions with board executive members has not yet been able to assure them work commitments will not be a hindrance.

Former Roscommon stars Shane Curran and Nigel Dineen were early contenders for the post, but both distanced themselves from it in recent weeks, while Frankie Dolan intends staying in charge of St Brigid’s for the foreseeable future.

Fergie O’Donnell was not expected to return for a third time, having resigned as a co-manager with McStay in September 2016. O’Donnell has been the only native to take the helm since Des Newton’s one season in charge in 2012 and before that it was Gay Sheeran in 1999.

Ex-Dublin defender Paul Curran — who previously managed Ballymun Kickhams and broke St Brigid’s stranglehold on the Roscommon senior title in 2015 when leading Clann na nGael to a first SFC triumph in 19 years — would be considered a strong appointment. Thomas Davis man Curran last year turned down the offer of managing Offaly, despite admitting to being attracted by the proposition.

Other names linked to the vacancy are former Sligo and Waterford manager and Kildare selector Niall Carew and Sligo great Eamonn O’Hara, who has been co-managing his own Tourlestrane with his old club and county teammate Gerry McGowan.

Tourlestrane face Coolera/Strandhill in a Sligo SFC semi-final replay on Saturday.

Roscommon returned to Division 1 this year under McStay — who declined an offer to see out the final two years of his contract — but face a daunting task to remain in the top flight, with the inter-county futures of some players uncertain. They open their League campaign away to Mayo in Castlebar on January 26.


Related Articles

Player power link to Kevin McStay’s Roscommon exit

More in this Section

James Ryan’s Leinster crop the type ‘money can’t buy’

Alan Shearer crossed the line with Cyrus Christie criticism, says Martin O’Neill

James McClean: I’d welcome Declan Rice back with open arms

David Moyes believes Man United will stick with Jose Mourinho


Breaking Stories

Assassin’s Creed Odyssey delivers an epic journey

John O’Brien’s Nightingale takes flight with Oscar Wilde adaption

'We talk about depression but when it comes to life-long debilitating mental illnesses, we still have a long way to go'

Steps to positive mental health in an online world

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, October 06, 2018

    • 7
    • 21
    • 22
    • 29
    • 31
    • 46
    • 11

Full Lotto draw results »