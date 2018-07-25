Roscommon boss Kevin McStay misses Dublin date after accepting 12-week ban

By Declan Rooney

Roscommon manager Kevin McStay will not be on the sidelines for his side’s clash with Dublin on August 5 after accepting a 12-week ban handed down by the GAA.

McStay has apologised to match referee Ciaran Branagan and linesman Niall Cullen for the incident in their loss to Donegal, but has declined to comment publicly on the suspension.

McStay was involved in an incident with the sideline official during his side’s seven-point defeat to Donegal at Dr Hyde Park last weekend and was subsequently suspended for making minor physical interference with an official.

Now there's not much in this, unless your name is Diarmuid Connolly of course. pic.twitter.com/KEVl8Po0zs — Ger Gilroy (@gergilroy) July 21, 2018

McStay was annoyed by a couple of decisions made by referee Branagan in the first half of the game and remonstrated with linesman Cullen during which he laid his hand on the official, before he later hit Cullen with the ball on the head.

Kevin McStay throwing a ball at a linesman with "unerring accuracy" during the Roscommon-Donegal game pic.twitter.com/ZQsEWnX51H — The Sunday Game (@TheSundayGame) July 22, 2018

Despite not being sent off during the game, McStay was asked to sit down for the second half.

He was not sent to the stand but instead took a seat beside his bench and let selector Ger Dowd take control of team affairs.

McStay has since apologised to the officials and he will not be taking charge of Roscommon’s final Super 8s game of the season away to Dublin in Croke Park.

According to Roscommon GAA PRO, Hugh Lynn, McStay will not be contesting the three-month suspension.

“A ban of 12 weeks has been recommended and Kevin is accepting that,” said Lynn.

“Kevin regrets what happened and he has apologised to both the linesman and the referee.”

“Kevin will be making no further statement on the matter and nor will Roscommon GAA.”

Roscommon’s All-Ireland series got off to the worst possible start at Croke Park when they were comprehensively beaten by Tyrone on a 4-24 to 2-12 scoreline.

Things improved slightly in round two, but Donegal fired 20 points past McStay’s side to end their hopes of reaching a first All-Ireland semi-final for 27 years, while the prospect of facing the All-Ireland champions on their own patch is a daunting one for McStay’s side, especially without their manager at the helm.