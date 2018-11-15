Home»sport

Ronan O'Gara: All Blacks thrive in the most challenging mental circumstances imaginable

Thursday, November 15, 2018 - 07:03 PM
By Tony Leen

Sports Editor

Ronan O'Gara admits that playing the All Blacks down the years was often like 'facing monsters with four legs and four arms'.

The Ireland legend, now winning plaudits for his coaching acumen at the Crusaders, lost to New Zealand all 13 times he played them in green.

In his column in Friday's Irish Examiner, Ronan O'Gara says that while the All Blacks are entitled to lose a game, "they rarely do".

But in his insightful column for the print edition of Friday's Examiner Sport, he explains how the dynamic of Ireland-New Zealand clashes has changed, even if the All Blacks are still the game's benchmark.

He writes: 'Don’t feel too bad for Hansen’s nice All Blacks either. They’re not that nice. There’s no nice at this level, let’s get that straight. To be that good, you have to be absolutely ruthless, and your mindset has to be the same."

O'Gara says the pressure on Steve Hansen and his players is relentless, and yet the coach and players remain an oasis of calm.

"It’s no bad time to get a bit respectful of what New Zealand continue to do year in, year out. They are entitled to lose a game, though they

rarely do.

They consistently prevail, sometimes in the most challenging mental circumstances imaginable, in arenas in different parts of the world which specialise in conjuring up terrifying ferocity.

"Every single test match they play is against opposition playing 20% above themselves because it’s the All Blacks in the other corner.

"They must be weary from playing mini World Cup finals, because that’s what the opposition turn every test into. Every single time.

"Put yourself in Beauden Barrett’s shoes, or Dan Carter’s before him, or Kieran Read or Sam Whitelock’s. It’s a fair challenge to be submerged in all that and rise to it every single time."

Don't miss O'Gara's full column in Friday's Examiner Sport


KEYWORDS

Ronan O'GaraRugbyNew ZealandIreland

Related Articles

Irish American Football Association pays out €40k

Watch the hilarious moment when a 101-year-old woman mistakes Angela Merkel for Emmanuel Macron's wife

Where law meets literature

Update: UFO seen off Irish coast 'in all probability, were meteorites'

More in this Section

Wayne Rooney admits he left Manchester United at the ‘right time’

Leicester striker Jamie Vardy still has plenty to give

Chelsea insist they have not broken FIFA rules

Newcastle still up for sale despite reports of possible American consortium deal


Breaking Stories

Pins and needles are usually harmless, but it’s best not to ignore them

Learning points: The truth is now being twisted in full view

’Tis the season to be sweet: What makes a good chocolate bar?

Gavin Bryars going with the flow

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, November 14, 2018

    • 1
    • 8
    • 14
    • 15
    • 45
    • 47
    • 32

Full Lotto draw results »