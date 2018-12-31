NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»sport

Ronan Mackle maintains his grip in Tralee

Monday, December 31, 2018 - 05:40 AM
By Martin Walsh

Newry’s Ronan Mackle (Semog) came out best in a thrilling battle with Pallaskenry’s Ciaran Ryan (Kamikaz) to take victory in the Killarney Loose Surface Autocross at the Tralee Racecourse. 

On the final round of the Munster Autocross Championship, Mackle posted the best time on his fourth and final run beating Ryan by 0.48 of a second. Clonakilty’s Paul O’Driscoll (Semog) was 1.6 seconds behind in third.

Ryan set the initial pace (one minute and 37.73 seconds) in ideal conditions as he led Vicarstown’s Dermot O’Riordan (Semog) by 2.52 seconds with Ardfert’s John Flaherty (Semog) 1.39 seconds further behind in a top six that also included O’Driscoll, Pa Lawlor and Mackle.

Even though Ryan set a quicker time on the second run he collected a time penalty as Mackle took the lead beating Ryan’s adjusted time by 0.20 seconds. O’Driscoll slotted into third with O’Riordan dropping to fourth ahead of Flaherty and Donoughmore’s Stevey Lane. Lowering his time on the third run, Mackle stretched his advantage over Ryan to 1.16 seconds. 

Mackle was first to go in the final run and stopped the clocks on a time of a minute 35.27 seconds. 

In a pulsating finish Ryan also beat the one minute 36 second barrier only to lose out by less than half a second. O’Driscoll was third from the trio of O’Riordan, McMahon and Flaherty.


Related Articles

The Big Interview: Rally legend Rosemary Smith on a life of thrills and spills on and off road

Triton Showers renew Irish National Rally Championship sponsorship

Wilson and Eastwood lead field home at Motorsport Awards

Kelly and Boyle opt for R5 cars in 2019 championship

More in this Section

Man arrested over racist abuse at Edinburgh derby

Liverpool boss Klopp refusing to take Premier League advantage for granted

Edinburgh make it another victory over Glasgow

Cardiff Blues end Scarlets' impressive home run


Lifestyle

Blight of the windfarm on communities

Late-night intruder to home was a redshank

Otherworldly ambience of a Mediterranean island

Island Roy of the rovers

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, December 29, 2018

    • 7
    • 13
    • 18
    • 26
    • 27
    • 28
    • 9

Full Lotto draw results »