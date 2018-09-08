Ronan Curtis to the rescue as Ireland battle to brave draw against Kosovo

Kosovo 1 - 1 Ireland

By John Fallon

Noel King is still tipping his Ireland side to create history by qualifying directly for next year’s U21 European Championship finals.

In-form striker Ronan Curtis snatched a draw in that quest last night eight minutes from full-time against an improving Kosovo side in Mitrovica.

The Portsmouth forward – recently recruited from Derry City - controlled a long ball on the left before cutting inside onto his favoured right foot and drilling a shot beyond the keeper.

Florjan Smakiqi had opened the scoring on 65 minutes. The Hungary-based midfielder connected with Larim Kastrati’s left-wing low cross to beat Kieran O’Hara from eight yards.

The result means King’s Boys in Green will likely have to beat Germany in one of their duels over the last three games.

The European champions first visit Tallaght Stadium on Tuesday before the sides meet again in October, four days after Ireland travel to face Israel.

While Ireland remain in second place, they will probably need to amass at least seven points from their last three games to clinch a play-off spot or secure a spot in France next year automatically. Ireland have never qualified for a major tournament at U21 level.

“This Kosovo side had already drawn with Germany and beaten Norway, so it was important to get something from the game,” he said.

“Both teams went for the win, which left us exposed to the counterattack, but we finished stronger after equalising and did enough to win the match in the end.”

In a first half of scarce scoring opportunities, Leeds United defender Conor Shaughnessy should have at least hit the target on 16 minutes when the ball broke to him from a corner. The defender was unable to keep his shot down.

O’Hara was left static when Dren Feka’s powerful header smacked off the crossbar at the other end and relieved that Smakiqi angled his shot wide from close range.

Kastrati came alive after the break, twice fizzing shots past O’Hara’s near post before squaring for the opener.

After Curtis has cancelled out the opener, Harry Charsley was denied a late winner from close-range by a one-handed save by Smakiqi.

“With three games left, we’re very much in contention for finishing in the top two,” added King.

“Our team has shown throughout the campaign that they never give up and we intend pushing for qualification until the end.”

He’ll head into his next assignment on Tuesday, however, without two of his key players. Curtis and Ryan Sweeney are both suspended after incurring their third booking of the campaign.

KOSOVO: F Smakiqi; A Kabashi, A Ismajli, B Kolgeci; L Mema, F Hasani (M Daku 85), R Broja, K Krasniqi (M Korenica 61), D Feka; V Sulejmani (K Shabani 73), L Kastrati.

IRELAND: K O’Hara (Macclesfield Town); Danny Kane (AFC Fylde), R Sweeney (Mansfield United), Connor Shaughnessy (Leeds United), C Whelan (Crewe Alexandra); J Cullen (Charlton Athletic), Liam Kinsella (Walsall); H Charsley (Everton), R Manning (Rotherham United), Ronan Curtis (Portsmouth); Reece Grego-Cox (Crawley Town).

Subs: J Mulraney (Hearts) for Kane, Ronan Hale (Derry City) for Manning (both 78).

Referee: Petr Ardeleanu (CZE).