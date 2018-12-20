Rochford: Donegal chance ‘too good to turn down’

Stephen Rochford admits it’s been an easy decision to get back involved in the inter-county set-up — saying the chance to join up with Donegal “was too good to turn down”.

The Crossmolina native parted company with Mayo in the wake of their loss to Kildare in the All-Ireland qualifiers — firstly indicating a wish to add to his three-year tenure before stepping aside stating his unhappiness with the level of support sought from the board executive.

By October, the 40-year-old — who brought Mayo to All-Ireland finals in both 2016 and 2017 — had joined Donegal’s back-room team as a coach and selector.

Rochford and manager Declan Bonner saw their side overcome Sligo on a 2-19 to 1-7 scoreline in Letterkenny and are now looking ahead to their Dr McKenna Cup opener on Sunday, December 30, against Queen’s in Ballybofey.

“After Mayo, I had committed to being involved with an inter-county team,” Rochford said.

I’m on record saying about my disappointment with how Mayo ended for me. That’s water under the bridge for me. My focus is all about Donegal and helping Donegal to progress to the next level.

Meanwhile, Rory Brennan thinks Kyle Coney will be a better player for Tyrone second time around.

Coney will start his first game in almost four years for the Red Hands in tonight’s McKenna Cup opener against Derry at Celtic Park (8pm).

Darren McCurry, who quit the panel in March, is also back in the fold and starts, as does talented Omagh midfielder Conan Grugan who’s been absent for several years.

Coney, one of the most talented forwards of his generation, was cut loose after the McKenna Cup in 2015 with perhaps his work-rate, but not his ability, called into question.

“I played with Kyle (Coney) in my first year in the squad and there is no doubt the quality he has,” said Brennan.

“Maybe the break away has helped him gain some valuable skills.

“He has been flying on the club scene with Ardboe this last few years and he definitely deserves the chance to stake a claim.”

Peter Canavan’s son Darragh, 18, is named on the bench.