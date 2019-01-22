Robson on mission to help England cause ‘big upset’ against Ireland

Dan Robson will be on a twin mission in Dublin next week — making his England debut and causing “a big upset”.

England could not have had a tougher Guinness Six Nations start, being handed an opening assignment away against reigning Grand Slam champions Ireland.

Recent history does not favour England either, with Ireland having won six of the countries’ last eight meetings on home soil.

Wasps star Robson, one of only two scrum-halves in head coach Eddie Jones’ 35-man squad, is likely to be on the bench as back-up for regular number nine starter Ben Youngs.

Robson recently returned to action after almost three months out recovering from a serious ankle injury that wrecked his autumn Test hopes.

But an opportunity to put down a World Cup marker now looms for the 26-year-old in 12 days’ time.

“To start with Ireland away is a massive test,” he said. “They have proved how good they are over the last couple of years.

“We want to go there and cause a big upset.”

Robson, one of the most dangerous broken-field runners in English rugby who is integral to Wasps’ attacking game, can now relish the prospect of showcasing his skills on European rugby’s biggest stage.

“I feel like I have bided my time a lot, and for me it is about getting an opportunity and nailing it down, showing what I can do,” he added.

“I feel I am getting back to the form that I was in at the start of the season. It is about feeling as strong as possible.

“It is a nice vote of confidence when there are only two (scrum-halves) of you.”

Asked if winning his first cap would be a relief after going close in the past, Robson said: “A little bit.

“Good things don’t come easy, and it’s part of the journey I’ve had to go through.

“It has been frustrating, but Eddie has seen stuff I need to work on. My time wasn’t right.

But hopefully in the next couple of weeks I can get on the field, kick on from there and really cement my place.

Jones was among the crowd as Wasps’ miserable Heineken Champions Cup campaign drew to a close with a 37-19 home defeat against Leinster on Sunday.

Robson, though, continued his return from injury with a strong all-round performance that was highlighted by a trademark opportunist try.

“We played a quarter-final there [Dublin’s Aviva Stadium] two years ago,” he added.

“”I am very excited. All these grounds during the Six Nations are pretty awesome.

“It’s a different environment, a different group of players, and it is another step up.

“When we get together on Tuesday night and Wednesday morning, we’ve all got to buy into the same thing, start afresh.”