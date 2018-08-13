Rhys McClenaghan raises sights after historic gold for Ireland

Belfast teenager Rhys McClenaghan is targeting world and Olympic titles next after claimed Ireland’s first ever European gymnastics medal, winning gold on the pommel horse at Glasgow’s SSE Hydro.

After his career-best performance in Saturday’s semi-final, the 19-year-old improved again to finish 0.434 ahead of a field which included double Olympic champion Max Whitlock.

Already a Commonwealth Games gold medallist, McClenaghan is now eyeing Whitlock’s world and Olympic titles.

“It’s pretty incredible that I’m the European champion now,” he told RTE: “I’ve dreamt of this moment all of my life, all of my gymnastics career. I’ve even dreamt of being in that final with all those top names. It’s surreal, a dream come true to be standing on top of that podium.

“No one else’s routine would affect mine. I had my job and I was going to do it. I was determined to go through that routine. It showed in my performance as I kept my cool and got through the routine quite nicely.

“Another PB shows how fast I am progressing in this sport and that’s even more of a confidence booster for Tokyo 2020. There’s so much more to come, I can promise that and I’m looking forward to the next battle.

“It’s an incredible achievement but my eyes are set on that world title. I’ll go back to the training gym and work harder than ever.”

With the closure of his gymnastics club in Newtownards, has had to train in his back garden ahead of the championships, but this achievement against the odds has only emboldened his ambition.

“That’s the next big goal,” he said. “I said after Commonwealth Games that my target was to get the world title. And I meant it. I will go to the world championships in Doha with every intention of getting that gold medal.”