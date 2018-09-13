Rhys Marshall set for another tough test when Ospreys visit Cork

Rhys Marshall was part of the solution when Munster found themselves on the rack at the set-piece in Glasgow last weekend but the New Zealander is bracing himself for another tough examination when Ospreys come calling tomorrow night in Cork.

Last Friday in Scotstoun saw the 25-year-old hooker introduced early in the second half as one of several changes designed to help Munster drag themselves back from a 22-0 interval deficit after the Warriors dominated the opening 40 minutes, bullied the Irish province at the breakdown and exploited a misfiring scrum, lineout and maul.

Yet while Munster steadied themselves at the set-piece and Marshall scored a 69th-minute try, the visitors were handed a 25-10 defeat despite enjoying the majority of second-half possession and territory, poor execution and a lack of killer instinct at fault after the break.

The Kiwi knows Ospreys will arrive in Musgrave Park tomorrow evening looking to expose similar cracks in Munster’s armour.

“Our set-piece and breakdown is a non-negotiable,” Marshall said. “We expect teams to come there and I am not sure whether it was a factor on that 4G (playing surface) and every little inch of momentum stays with the team with momentum, so it is very hard to right.

“We are just going to go back and keep doing what we are doing, squeeze out those one or two or three per cents. We can get better in those areas because often on a pitch like that it is the difference.”

Marshall said he was encouraged by all 80 minutes in Glasgow and not just the second 40 as they prepare for the Welsh region this weekend.

“I take heart from that whole game. I know the boys were caught on the back foot, but it took a lot for us to fight back and I felt we did even with the errors, we started turning the tide just before half-time and the second half came and the tide turned a lot more. But you’ve got to take pride in the fact that in the last 10 minutes before the half we were working so hard to make things right and it was just an error or just a dropped pass or a missed tackle that cost us. Those are the little bits that the boys might still be getting right.

“We came in at half-time, no one’s head was down and we were like, lads, we have a job to do and that is the exciting thing. We had a big job to do in the second half and the boys, without hesitation climbed into it.”

There was another reason for Marshall to enjoy last weekend’s trip to Glasgow, namely the chance to play against his cousin, the Glasgow flanker Callum Gibbins.

“It was good. It is fun playing against a member of your family in anything. I went in and had a beer with him afterwards and we were both pretty shattered, to be honest.

“He is the kinda guy who it is just a game. We are very serious in the moment and don’t mind giving it to each other but after the game, like anyone else, he is a good man.